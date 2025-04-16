Was the Breakthrough Prize co-founded by Mark Zuckerberg? Seth Rogen's joke about Trump edited out of the official video of the award ceremony

Known for putting forth his unfiltered take on things, Seth Rogen made a joke about Donald Trump at the 2025 Breakthrough Prize ceremony held on April 5, 2025. The event was uploaded on YouTube on April 12, 2025. However, Rogen's dig at Trump was edited out of the final cut.

Ad

The Breakthrough Prize awards were founded by Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, in 2013, along with tech investors Yuri and Julia Milner, 23andMe founder Anne Wojcicki, and former Google chief Sergey Brin.

The award's co-founder, Zuckerberg, was sitting in the audience when Rogen cracked the joke on Trump. When Seth Rogen was called on stage to present an award, the actor and comedian said:

“It’s amazing that others [who have been] in this room underwrote electing a man who, in the last week, single-handedly destroyed all of American science,” Rogen said.

Ad

Trending

The actor added that it was amazing how much good science one could destroy with "$320 million and RFK Jr, very fast." Rogen's dig on Trump reportedly hinted at the budget cuts, like slashing billions from overheads in grants for biomed research. Trump's administration has cited that the budget cuts were a part of broader cost-efficient measures in the biomedical research arena.

Additionally, the mention of "$320 million" dates back to early March 2025 when Trump, who is worth an estimated $320 billion, declared that he was treated "unfairly" and that he was going to buy one of Musk's Teslas.

Ad

Seth Rogen's recent take on politics explored amid joke controversy concerning Trump during Breakthrough Award ceremony

Ad

Media coverage of Seth Rogen's joke on Trump being cut from the full-length video of the Breakthrough Prize award ceremony for 2025 led to a spokesperson for the award's foundation to state:

“This year’s ceremony lasted longer than the prior few years, and several edits were made in order to meet the originally planned run time.”

However, it was also revealed that another joke concerning physics prize winner Gerardus was edited out of the broadcast.

Ad

Ad

This year is not the first time Seth Rogen has spoken his mind about and against Donald Trump. During a cover story for Esquire in February 2025, Rogen gave a statement seemingly hinting at Donald Trump's second innings as President of the U.S.. Rogen mentioned:

"Since the end of the Civil War, America’s remained a very divided country in a lot of ways. People get sick of seeing f*cking hippies doing acid and f*cking on their lawns, and they’re like, 'Let’s f*cking clean up these streets a little bit.' And then people get sick of seeing f*cking d*rks cleaning up these streets and they go back the other way."

Ad

The actor and comedian added that he was not saying that people did not have "real and troubling ramifications". Rogen said that regardless, he tried to cling to the hope that the "ball will roll onwards," even if it looked like it was "wobbling back and forth" at the time.

While media portals like The Independent have tried reaching out to Seth Rogen over the Breakthrough Prize award ceremony situation, the actor has not commented on his quip at Trump getting edited out of the same.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Divya Singh Rana Divya is a beauty and lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in fan reactions, product launches and trending topics. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Law and has a strong previous work experience of more than 5 years. She had taken up lifestyle writing during her under-graduate days, but soon realized that it was her true calling and shifted domains.



Divya loves working in beauty of its vastness and popularity as a genre. Exploring and writing about diverse products not only keeps her up-to-date with the latest trends, but also helps her determine the best ones for her own personal use.



She always refers to the most authentic source for her content which includes the social media accounts of the brand/celebrity she is covering, PR materials like media releases on websites like WWD, Beauty Packaging, and PR Newswire for accurate quotes and information.



Divya admires Meryl Streep, Viola Davis, and Keanu Reeves, and their background, struggle, and commitment to their art despite all odds inspire her. She also feels that all three of them continue to be true to their craft even after achieving global fandom and a plethora of awards.



When off her shift, she binge-watches a lot of series and movies on OTT platforms and enjoys undertaking gym and classical dance classes. Know More