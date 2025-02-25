Chennedy Carter remains one of the big names among the free agents in the WNBA offseason. Carter was not offered the qualifying offer by her previous team, the Chicago Sky, leaving her out of the team's future plans.

In a statement, the team said that while Carter had greatly contributed to Sky's success last season, her playing style wouldn't fit with the team's future plans. However, there have been reports that Carter was not offered the qualifying offer because of locker room problems.

Although Chennedy Carter might not have the best reputation outside the basketball court, she could be a great offensive asset for any team. Last season, she averaged 17.5 points and 3.5 rebounds, and perhaps the three following teams could explore options with her.

3 landing spots for Chennedy Carter as former Sky star headlines remaining free agents list

#3 Connecticut Sun

The Connecticut Sun went for rebuilding this season when the team traded Alyssa Thomas and DeWanna Bonner and fired their head coach Stephanie White.

The team had an elite defense last season as they topped the league in defensive rating (96.4). But while Natasha Cloud, Marina Mabrey and Tina Charles are set to lead the roster, they need more offensive firepower to offset the loss of their leading scorer Bonner (15.0 PPG) and top playmaker Thomas (10.6 PPG, 7.9 APG).

Carter is a certified offensive threat against any team and could provide the Sun some much-needed scoring punch for next season.

#2 Seattle Storm

After Jewell Loyd requested a trade from the Seattle Storm, the team eventually ended up sending her to the Las Vegas Aces. In the absence of Loyd, the team now needs another good offensive player to keep the team afloat.

Chennedy Carter can provide a good offensive weapon for the Storm alongside Nneka Ogwumike and Skyler Diggins-Smith. Moreover, most of the Storm's best players are almost 35 years old, and the team would need somone to facilitate their offense.

#1 Golden State Valkyries

The Golden State Valkyries have the best use for Chennedy Carter. While Carter is a ball-dominant player, she is too talented not to lead any team's offense.

The Valkyries have a roster full of role players and they need someone of Carter's caliber to initiate their offense. Carter's finishing is among the best in the league and she is also among the top mid-range shooters in the league. The Valkyries can legitimately use Carter to lead their offense ahead of their debut WNBA season.

