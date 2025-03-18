3 player who have improved their stock in Unrivaled before 2025 WNBA season 

With the inaugural season of Unrivaled over after Rose defeated Vinyl in the final to claim the championship title on Monday, it's time to look back and see how beneficial the new league has been to the players who decided to stay in Miami rather than to go overseas during the WNBA offseason.

From All-WNBA players to savvy veterans and rookies, Unrivaled featured an impressive lineup. The league focused on development and competition and even caught the attention of NBA fans, who have championed the men's league to introduce a one-on-one competition like Unrivaled.

Three players have increased their stock heading into the 2025 WNBA season, with the first player being Unrivaled's first Defensive Player of the Year.

Angel Reese

Phantom vs. Rose - Unrivaled 2025 - Source: Getty

Like her or love her, Angel Reese has quickly established herself as one of the bright new faces of the WNBA as she has helped usher in a new era of attention and fandom along with the rest of the 2024 draft class.

Reese had a productive rookie season, which saw her set the league record for most rebounds in a single season and most consecutive double-doubles in a single season. She averaged 13.6 points and 13.1 rebounds, but her season was cut short by a wrist injury.

Despite the early success, it was clear Reese would need an offseason for development as she entered her second professional season. Of all the players in Unrivaled, none may have increased her stock more than Reese, who earned the league's Defensive Player of the Year award as well as being named to the All-Unrivaled second team.

Reese's offensive production, footwork and defense clearly took a step forward during the offseason with Unrivaled. The LSU product was second in the league with double-doubles with eight and led the league rebounds with 12.2 per game. She also notched 13.1 ppg.

Rhyne Howard

Rose vs. Vinyl - Unrivaled 2025 - Source: Getty

Rhyne Howard may not be a name that the 2024 casual fan knows, but it's a name they better get familiar with as the 2022 first pick made a statement with her performance in Unrivaled this season.

Since entering the league with the Atlanta Dream, Howard put together two WNBA All-Star seasons in 2022 and 2023 while also winning WNBA Rookie of the Year. Howard has averaged 17 points and 3.2 assists per game in three seasons in Georgia.

Howard's season with Unrivaled was successful as she helped lead the Vinyl to the first league championship while upsetting the top-seeded Lunar Owls in the semifinals. Howard also earned All-Unrivaled second team while averaging the league's fourth highest point total in 20.5 ppg and a league-best 46 3-pointers.

Howard may need to take another step in her development to lead the Atlanta Dream to a winning record and past the first round of the playoffs. The Dream have had a losing record every year since Howard entered the league and have fallen in the first round each of the last two years.

Aliyah Boston

Lunar Owls vs. Vinyl - Unrivaled 2025 - Source: Getty

Aliyah Boston is an interestring name heading into the 2025 WNBA season. Year Three is typically the season players put it all together and begin to develop into what kind of player they will be and for the former 2023 first pick, this season will be an important one.

It will also be important as the retooled Indiana Fever attempt to make a run in the playoffs with a second-year Caitlin Clark, a former coach of the year in Stephanie White and an All-Time top five scorer in DeWanna Bonner.

Boston will be the central figure as she will be tasked with perhaps the hardest job each night in defending the paint against the likes of Brionna Jones, Brittney Griner and Napheesa Collier to name a few.

The South Carolina product is coming off a near-identical season to her rookie year. Boston averaged 14.0 ppg and 8.9 rpg per game last year.

