4 WNBA stars who slayed the red carpet at 2025 Met Gala featuring Angel Reese

By Nandjee Ranjan
Modified May 06, 2025 01:53 GMT
List of WNBA stars who slayed the red carpet at 2025 Met Gala [Picture Credit: Getty]
List of WNBA stars who slayed the red carpet at 2025 Met Gala [Picture Credit: Getty]

The 2025 Met Gala was a witness to the growing WNBA power, and the ladies brought their A-game to the event. The theme for this edition of the annual fashion extravaganza at the Metropolitan Museum of Art was "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," showcasing the evolution of Black dandyism across centuries.

From Serena Williams to Simone Biles and Saquon Barkley, some of the biggest superstars in the sports world arrived for the event. From the WNBA, stars from the reigning champions, the New York Liberty, were in attendance, accompanied by the team's co-owner, Clara Wu Tsai.

Meanwhile, Angel Reese also made her second consecutive appearance at the Met Gala.

Let's take a look at 4 WNBA stars who slayed the red carpet at the 2025 Met Gala.

4 WNBA stars who slayed the red carpet at the 2025 Met Gala

#1 Breanna Stewart

Breanna Stewart understood the assignment. Not only was her outfit unique on the red carpet, but Stewart also wore it with the same elegance that she carries herself.

The Liberty star went for a monochrome ivory look, wearing a custom tuxedo under a floor-length overcoat. As per the NY Post, Stewart wore a Monrowe hat, boots from Saint Laurent and earrings from Spinelli Kilcolin.

#2 Jonquel Jones

This was Jonquel Jones' first time at the event, and the reigning WNBA Finals MVP brought the same confidence to the floor in New York. Jones wore a custom black leather suit with a pair of matching color pants. Jones styled her outlook with sunglasses.

#3 Sabrina Ionescu

Ionescu looked elegant in her body-fitting floor-length black skirt and Jimmy Choo shoes. The Liberty 3-point specialist wore a suit jacket over a white bralette top, showing off her abs. She was bejeweled with Stephen Russell's diamond earrings, bracelets, and rings on both hands.

#4 Angel Reese

Angel Reese made her appearance at the event for the second consecutive year. Last year, she was dressed in a blue mesh gown matching the "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" theme.

Compared to 2024, she upped her game in an ode to Black dandyism and a bob-cut hairstyle. The Chicago Sky star stunned in Thom Browne's black floor-length satin skirt and paired it with a white accented black bowknot blouse.

Angel Reese has always been a big fashion enthusiast. She was hyped up for the event a week ago. She had hinted to her fans about her dress for the event.

Notably, the New York Liberty owner Clara Wu Tsai also joined the New York Liberty trio at the event. She looked stunning in her black strapless gown with a white frill hem. She also wore a green stone necklace.

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

