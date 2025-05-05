"Michael Jordan would have attended" - NBA fans erupt as injured LeBron James appoints Savannah James to represent him at Met Gala

After the LA Lakers were eliminated in the postseason, it was revealed that LeBron James was playing through injury. As the 21-time All-Star continues his road to recovery, fans were buzzing online following his latest announcement.

Ad

As one of the most prominent figures in pro sports today, LeBron is often spotted at high-profile events. He was originally set to be in attendance for Monday's Met Gala, but things have changed.

On Monday afternoon, LeBron James took to X to tell the world that he will be skipping the Met Gala in light of his injury. The family will still be represented, as his wife Savannah is still set to make an appearance.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Shortly after this news, NBA fans had their fun at LeBron's expense following his decision to forego the Met Gala.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The comment section was flooded with fans chiming in with their thoughts on LeBron missing such a notable event.

"LeExcuses," one fan said.

"Mr James I’m crying and throwing up at the thought of not seeing you at the Met Gala tonight. Please get some crutches or a wheel chair and do what you have to do to be there." Another fan said.

Ad

"Unfortunately Steph Curry won’t be able to attend the Met Gala either.. bcuz he’s still in the playoffs." Said one fan.

LeBron suffered an MCL sprain in his left knee during the Lakers' Game 5 matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves. The reported timeline of recovery for this injury is anywhere from three to five weeks.

LeBron James' wife shows off stylish outfit ahead of Met Gala appearance

Throughout their marriage, Savannah James has always preferred to be out of the spotlight. However, with LeBron James not attending this year, all eyes will be on her upon arriving at the Met Gala.

Ad

Ahead of the event, Savannah appears ready to turn heads. On Sunday, she posted a series of photos on Instagram donning an all-maroon outfit. In the caption, Savannah cited she was stepping out into the public eye ahead of her appearance Monday.

Ad

LeBron James gave his seal of approval, as he was seen fawning over his wife in the comment section with a flurry of emojis.

LeBron's comment to Savannah

Savannah has always had a good sense when it comes to fashion. With the Met Gala being such a high-class affair, the wife of the Lakers star is sure to turn heads with whatever she decides to wear.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kevin McCormick Kevin McCormick is a basketball writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in journalism and a bachelor's degree in Sports Management Marketing from Holy Family University.



Kevin has worked with various notable outlets throughout his career, including 97.3 ESPN, ClutchPoints, Heavy Sports, and Sports Illustrated/FanNation, before joining Sportskeeda in March 2022.



Specializing in NBA and WNBA coverage, Kevin's passion for basketball stems from his hometown team, the Philadelphia 76ers. Among his favorite players are Kevin Durant, Chet Holmgren, and Steph Curry, while his all-time favorites include Magic Johnson and Larry Bird.



Kevin holds Coach K in high regard for the large input he's had on the game helping mold players across multiple generations. Kevin believes the iconic rivalry between Larry Bird and Magic Johnson helped elevate the league to its current status.



Through his writing, Kevin provides in-depth analysis and insights into player and coach quotes. He prioritizes sourcing information from credible and reliable outlets.



Kevin enjoys reading, aiming to finish at least one book per month, and he is a big fan of music. Know More