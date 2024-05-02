5 tallest WNBA players ever ft. Brittney Griner

When it comes to the tallest WNBA players, greatness hasn’t been common in every case. However, there's no denying that height can come in handy in basketball. Last month saw the 6-foot-7 Kamilla Cardoso as one of the tallest players in the WNBA draft.

Here are the top five tallest WNBA players ever.

5 tallest WNBA players ever

#5, Liz Cambage, 6-foot-9

Liz Cambage had an on-and-off career playing for the WNBA, WNBL and WCBA. She was selected by the Tulsa Shock at No. 2 in 2011 and also played for the Dallas Wings and Las Vegas Aces.

She took breaks from the WNBA for several years, and after years of back and forth, stepped away from the league in 2022. Since then, she has played in Israel and China. Cambage is a four-time All-Star and was declared the Peak Performer in 2018.

#4, Brittney Griner, 6-9

Brittney Griner has been one of the historically great defensive players in the WNBA. Since being drafted No. 1 by the Phoenix Mercury in 2013, she has established herself among the league's best players.

Griner, a WNBA champion in 2014, is a two-time Defensive Player of The Year and a nine-time All-Star. She's led the league in blocks eight times and in scoring twice.

#3, Bernadett Hatar, 6-10

Bernadett Hatar has played most of her career in the Euro League, joining the WNBA late in her career when she signed with the Indiana Fever in 2020. However, due to injury, she could not play that season.

After playing for Indiana in 2021, she joined the Connecticut Sun in 2023. Hatar plays for her Hungarian club when not playing for the Sun.

#2, Han Xu, 6-10

Han Xu, selected by the New York Liberty at 14th in the second round of the 2019 draft, is currently the league's tallest player.

Xu, who plays for the Chinese women's basketball team, Xu is a WNBA Commissioner's Cup champion, a two-time Women’s Chinese Basketball Association MVP and a 2023 WCBA champion.

#1, Margo Dydek, 7-2

Margo Dydek was the tallest WNBA player ever. The FIBA Hall of Fame player was drafted No. 1 in 1998 by the Utah Starzz. In her 11-year career, she established herself as one of the greatest centers in WNBA history.

Dydek, an eight-time blocks leader and two-time All-Star, averaged 3.8 blocks per game in her rookie year in 1998. She holds the WNBA career record for blocks.