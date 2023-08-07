What were Liz Cambage’s racist remarks? WNBA superstar’s racial controversy explored in wake of her recent career decision

Liz Cambage announced that she will represent the Nigerian national team in next year's Paris Olympics. Interestingly, during the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, she reportedly hurled racial slurs at the team.

Back in 2021, Cambage reportedly directed racist remarks toward the Nigeran team during an altercation. The incident happened during a practice game prior to the Olympic games.

A video was released showing how the altercation started. Cambage was fighting for a rebounding position when her elbow landed on her opponent's neck.

According to other media outlets, she hurled racial slurs at the Nigerian national team following the incident. Cambage reportedly called the team "monkeys" and told them to "go back to your third-world country."

Sports Illustrated @SInow Liz Cambage reportedly directed a racial slur at Nigerian national team players during a scrimmage prior to her withdrawal from the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 trib.al/IGcqN7A

Cambage denied the allegations and has also posted her side of the story on her Instagram account. The post has been deleted, but she explained the situation.

"We did not have professional referees to manage and prioritize both teams' safety during this highly physical scrimmage. This is not an excuse or justification to the events that unfolded or my actions, however, I feel that a full picture of the environment that led to this outcome must be shared," Cambage wrote.

Interestingly, Cambage is willing to play for the Nigerian team despite their bitter history.

Liz Cambage continues to deny the allegations that she made racist remarks

In an interview with Bleacher Reports' Taylor Rooks, Liz Cambage revealed her plans to represent the Nigeran team. Additionally, she continued to defend herself against the accusations stemming from the 2021 incident.

"I honestly haven't had one journalist that's written all these lies actually come to me and want my side of the story." Cambage said. "Like, there's a whole tape with the truth out there. I want it out there, put it out there. Let the people see.

"I don't own it.'I've never owned it. I didn't even have it when everything happened. I couldn't even protect myself with it. I had to get lawyers to get the tape with my own assault on it.

"I understand that people really believe the media and just believe everything that's shown. Half of this stuff is just control, lies, to benefit the image of others. That's truly what the media is. I see many of these stories, I see the way people market themselves... I don't play games, I don't lie, I'm a truthful person. I have nothing to lie... people just want to believe the negative in me."

"There will be people that watch this and still don't believe the things you're saying. What would you say to those people? And do you understand their hesitancy?"



FULL: pic.twitter.com/TGsnNmk0gf Liz Cambage maintains she did not use racial slurs to the Nigerian team:"There will be people that watch this and still don't believe the things you're saying. What would you say to those people? And do you understand their hesitancy?"FULL: youtu.be/V_HFv1ig0GA

It's unsure if the tape that Cambage is talking about is real. Additionally, no one is sure why it hasn't been released yet.

