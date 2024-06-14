5 WNBA players accused of hating Caitlin Clark, including DiJonai Carrington

Caitlin Clark is perhaps the most hyped rookie in WNBA history and with her came the narrative that she might take the league to another level. Her popularity is unprecedented and according to many online, this hasn’t sat well with several players in the league.

There have been players who have not been too impressed with Clark and some think that perhaps other players are not too happy with the Indiana Fever’s popularity. Let's take a look at five WNBA players who have been accused of hating Caitlin Clark.

5 WNBA players accused of hating Caitlin Clark

#1, A'ja Wilson

A'ja Wilson vs Los Angeles Sparks

A'ja Wilson deserves every respect possible for one of the greatest players that the WNBA has ever seen. However, Wilson is also not shielded from criticism from people on social media. After Wilson implied that race plays a big part in a player's popularity in the WNBA, she was criticized by some for allegedly forcing a narrative and hating on the Fever rookie. Wilson told the AP:

"I think it's a huge thing. I think a lot of people may say it's not about black and white, but to me .. it really is because you can be top-notch at what you are as a black woman, but yet maybe that's something that people don't want to see."

This caused fans to react online:

"The WNBA needs to suspend or fine A'ja Wilson. She is an overt racist and if anyone said that A’ja is only popular because she is black, they would be publicly destroyed. Protect Caitlin Clark! It’s a sin that you are allowing this to go on," a fan said on Twitter.

#2, Angel Reese

Angel Reese against the Indiana Fever

Angel Reese has been in the headlines for allegedly hating on Clark. She told reporters that the whole credit for helping the game evolve should not go to just Clark but to her and other rookies as well.

"I know I'll go down in history. I'll look back in 20 years and be like, 'Yeah, the reason why we watching women's basketball is not just because of one person. It's because of me, too.' And I want y'all to realize that,"

Fans were quick to call out Reese for her comments, calling her a hater.

During the first game between Clark's and Reese's Chicago Sky, Reese was getting physical on the Fever rookie. She was also seen taunting Clark after pushing her on the floor.

#3, DiJonai Carrington

DiJonai Carrington being guarded by Caitlin Clark

According to some, DiJonai Carrington's alleged hate towards Clark was on display in Monday's game between Indiana Fever and the Connecticut Sun. When Carrington fouled Clark, she mocked the Fever rookie for flopping. However, Carrington was booed by fans and many online accused her of using Clark's popularity to make a name for herself.

#4, Chennedy Carter

Chennedy Carter during a game against Indiana Fever

Chennedy Carter is perhaps the most frequently heard name in the WNBA when it comes to Caitlin Clark. Carter made the headlines after she committed a hard foul against the Fever rookie during Chicago Sky's game.

Fans reacted to the foul, with many calling out her comments in the media as well as the play as being evidence of Clark being targeted.

"Not a good look for the “Caitlin Clark isn’t hated” crowd… The blindside cheap shot, the “you’re a b*tch” before it happens, the immediate standing & cheering from Angel Reese on the bench… Take your pick The Fever need an enforcer on the squad IMMEDIATELY. This can’t happen," a fan wrote on Twitter.

After the game, Carter told reporters that she was not going to take any questions related to Caitlin Clark. Later, Carter also remarked that Clark doesn't do anything on the court apart from shooting three-point shots.

#5, Diana Taurasi

Diana Taurasi against Minnesota Lynx

Diana Taurasi hasn't said anything about Clark but she also hasn't publicly acknowledged the impact that Clark has made on the league. Before Clark was drafted, Taurasi was labeled a "hater" when she said that 'reality was coming for the Iowa rookie,' and that playing in the WNBA is a different level altogether.

After Caitlin Clark missed the Olympic selection, Taurasi said that making the Olympic cut needed a different skillset that Clark didn't have yet, a notion not everyone agreed with.