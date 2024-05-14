50+ funny WNBA fantasy team names in 2024

The 2024 WNBA regular season has begun, marking the 28th season of the association. The league has garnered unprecedented popularity, especially in the last season. From viewership to attendance, the league has been experiencing an involvement of fans that hasn’t been seen before.

There is no denying that when fans are involved too deeply in sports, heartbreak and excitement are everyday views in public. Moreover, the NBA and WNBA have some of the most creative fans in the world. From players to teams, fans do not shy away from giving fantasy names to teams.

From giving bad fantasy names to their opponent teams to great hilarious names to the teams that they support, their creativity elevates. When giving hilarious names to fantasy teams, fans also do not forget to take shots at players. They can be trolls and sometimes combine players’ names with phrases that evoke laughter.

This is perhaps the greatest WNBA season in the league's history. Some of the outstanding rookies will start their journey at the highest stage.

Here is the list of fantasy team names this year created by TheFramJack of How They Play.

50+ hilarious WNBA fantasy team names to choose from in 2024

Caitlin's Crusaders On the Brink Reece's Pieces The Muhl Team Candace's Room Wild Horstons Plum Pudding Copper Head Snakes Mercury Rising A'ja Minor Aces High Turn the Paige I'm No Angel Naz and Ezi Stray Caitlin Strut Full Metal Jonquel West End Girls Ezi Come, Ezi Go Ballad of Rickea Bobby Crazy Rich A'ja Puoch Patrol Smokin' Aces Chiney Groove Catchings Fire Sparks Will Fly Crown Jewell Bird Watchers Breanna of Tarth The Kitley Kats Bonner Jovi Caitlin Clark Five Ezi Rider The Celeste Prophecy Hull of Shame\ No More Ionescuses Don't Dream It's Over The Dijonas Brothers Cubaj Missile Crisis Raging Balogun Storm Front This Bird Has Flown Who'll Stop the Rhyne Quinesha's Gambit Dearica Mr. Fantasy Stray Caitlin Strut 50 Shades of Chelsea Gray The Rented Muhls Della Donne Corleone Gold Dust Women Jacy and the Sunshine Band The Highwomen Nastja As I Wanna Be Chiney Syndrome Cheyenne Mountain Witchy Women

Some names like Caitlin Clark, Chiney Ogwumike and Angel Reese are reoccurring in the fantasy team names. Las Vegas Aces, the back-to-back defending champions, are also at the top of the list of fantasy basketball team names. Fans can use any of these great pun names or take inspiration from the list for their fantasy basketball team this season.