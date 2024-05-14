  • home icon
50+ funny WNBA fantasy team names in 2024

The 2024 WNBA regular season has begun, marking the 28th season of the association. The league has garnered unprecedented popularity, especially in the last season. From viewership to attendance, the league has been experiencing an involvement of fans that hasn’t been seen before.

There is no denying that when fans are involved too deeply in sports, heartbreak and excitement are everyday views in public. Moreover, the NBA and WNBA have some of the most creative fans in the world. From players to teams, fans do not shy away from giving fantasy names to teams.

From giving bad fantasy names to their opponent teams to great hilarious names to the teams that they support, their creativity elevates. When giving hilarious names to fantasy teams, fans also do not forget to take shots at players. They can be trolls and sometimes combine players’ names with phrases that evoke laughter.

This is perhaps the greatest WNBA season in the league's history. Some of the outstanding rookies will start their journey at the highest stage.

Here is the list of fantasy team names this year created by TheFramJack of How They Play.

50+ hilarious WNBA fantasy team names to choose from in 2024

  1. Caitlin's Crusaders
  2. On the Brink
  3. Reece's Pieces
  4. The Muhl Team
  5. Candace's Room
  6. Wild Horstons
  7. Plum Pudding
  8. Copper Head Snakes
  9. Mercury Rising
  10. A'ja Minor
  11. Aces High
  12. Turn the Paige
  13. I'm No Angel
  14. Naz and Ezi
  15. Stray Caitlin Strut
  16. Full Metal Jonquel
  17. West End Girls
  18. Ezi Come, Ezi Go
  19. Ballad of Rickea Bobby
  20. Crazy Rich A'ja
  21. Puoch Patrol
  22. Smokin' Aces
  23. Chiney Groove
  24. Catchings Fire
  25. Sparks Will Fly
  26. Crown Jewell
  27. Bird Watchers
  28. Breanna of Tarth
  29. The Kitley Kats
  30. Bonner Jovi
  31. Caitlin Clark Five
  32. Ezi Rider
  33. The Celeste Prophecy
  34. Hull of Shame\
  35. No More Ionescuses
  36. Don't Dream It's Over
  37. The Dijonas Brothers
  38. Cubaj Missile Crisis
  39. Raging Balogun
  40. Storm Front
  41. This Bird Has Flown
  42. Who'll Stop the Rhyne
  43. Quinesha's Gambit
  44. Dearica Mr. Fantasy
  45. Stray Caitlin Strut
  46. 50 Shades of Chelsea Gray
  47. The Rented Muhls
  48. Della Donne Corleone
  49. Gold Dust Women
  50. Jacy and the Sunshine Band
  51. The Highwomen
  52. Nastja As I Wanna Be
  53. Chiney Syndrome
  54. Cheyenne Mountain
  55. Witchy Women

Some names like Caitlin Clark, Chiney Ogwumike and Angel Reese are reoccurring in the fantasy team names. Las Vegas Aces, the back-to-back defending champions, are also at the top of the list of fantasy basketball team names. Fans can use any of these great pun names or take inspiration from the list for their fantasy basketball team this season.

