7 Best-dressed WNBA players' tunnel outfits of 2024: Angel Reese, Cameron Brink take the lead

There are several ways in which the WNBA landscape has changed in recent years, something which has been accelerated by the influx of several high-profile young prodigies this season. It has also led to many players effectively converting pregame player tunnels into bona fide fashion runways.

From veterans such as Skylar Diggins-Smith and Alyssa Thomas to rookies like Cameron Brink and Angel Reese, a number of stellar outfits have already been spotted.

These seven have arguably stolen the show, and look set to continue doing the same for the rest of the season.

7 Best-dressed WNBA stars of 2024 thus far

#1, Angel Reese

Trending

There is little doubt that this list deserved to be headed by Angel Reese, who has had a mixed start to her WNBA season with the Chicago Sky. Her team has a 3-4 record thus far, but Reese has attracted plenty of attention via her player tunnel outfits. This has included a range of glamorous dresses and overalls, adorned with some luxury accessories and shoes.

#2, Cameron Brink

The No. 2 pick of the 2024 WNBA draft and Stephen Curry’s godsister, Cameron Brink has shown off plenty of fashionable outfits. Brink works with her stylist, Sydney Bordonaro, who seems to be right on the money when it comes to selecting her outfits.

She has been seen wearing many versatile outfits, from dresses to overalls to casual denim.

#3, Skylar Diggins-Smith

Skylar Diggins-Smith has a unique style that blends elements from high fashion and street and has already sported several designer outfits. Some of the outfits she has worn this campaign have been top-notch pieces from Gucci and Louis Vuitton.

#4, Kelsey Plum

The Las Vegas Aces star has a habit of turning heads in player tunnels and has sported many vibrant dresses. Her tunnel outfits have also led to a deal with Kim Kardashian’s Skims, and the player is one of the best-dressed individuals in the league. Of course, that has been true in previous seasons as well.

#5, Dijonai Carrington

Carrington recently spoke to Harpers Bazaar to explain her perspective on fashion. She said she likes to "dress sexy, but not too much.” The Connecticut Sun star has worn a variety of outfits, from jackets and crop tops to designer dresses, along with some luxurious accessories and boots.

#6, Breanna Stewart

Stewart’s choice of clothes means that she is arguably the best-dressed superstar on her team. She has showcased trendy custom outfits which have earned her praise also because of how she has pulled them off. The New York Liberty star has been a bit of an icon for several years and continues to make heads turn with her outfits.

#7, Arike Ogunbowale

Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale has also been consistently among the best-dressed WNBA stars this season. The player prefers a casual look. She has worn several graphic T-shirts already and was also seen sporting the Air Force 1s recently.