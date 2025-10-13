Aliyah Boston drops 3-word reaction after NaLyssa Smith shuts down haters with fiery message following WNBA title win

Aliyah Boston recently reacted to her former Indiana Fever teammate NaLyssa Smith's first-ever WNBA title win. Smith got her hands on the coveted trophy after the Las Vegas Aces swept the Phoenix Mercury 4-0 in the final and won their third title in four years.Smith celebrated her maiden title win with an unmissable post on Instagram. The former Dallas Wings forward shared five pictures with the glittering trophy and penned a fiery message for her haters in the caption.&quot;yall should’ve neva counted me out, yaw kno God don’t play about me!!!&quot; Smith wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNaLyssa Smith received heartfelt reactions from her peers for the memorable achievement. Aliyah Boston was among the many WNBA stars who hailed and congratulated Smith for accomplishing her goal.&quot;My sistaaaaaa congratsss,&quot; Boston commented.&quot;My Twinskii so proud of you!!&quot; A'ja Wilson wrote.&quot;proud of youuuuu,&quot; Angel Reese commented.&quot;AND DON’T love you to infinity baby,&quot; DiJonai Carrington wrote.Credit: NaLyssa Smith/Instagram)NaLyssa Smith joined the Aces in the middle of the 2025 WNBA season. The star forward's arrival completely changed the course of the franchise. The Aces had an 8-8 record before Smith arrived and finished the regular season with a 30-14 record.The 6-foot-4 forward played 12 games in the playoffs and averaged 23.1 minutes per contest. She made a huge impact with her ability to dominate on the glass and score points in an efficient manner. The former Baylor forward averaged 7.1 points and 5.0 rebounds per game while shooting 57.8% from the floor.Aliyah Boston played two seasons with NaLyssa SmithNaLyssa Smith was drafted with the No. 2 pick by the Indiana Fever in 2022. A year later, the Indiana-based franchise drafted Aliyah Boston with the No. 1 pick, which kick-started a two-year partnership between Smith and Boston.In 2024, the Fever ended their eight-year playoff drought, with Smith and Boston playing a key role in the team's success. After a successful season, the Fever decided to retool its roster around Caitlin Clark and it ended Smith's time in Indiana. The Fever were involved in a four-team trade that sent Smith to the Dallas Wings.Smith played 103 games in her three-year career with the Fever. She averaged 13.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists on 45.8% shooting from the floor.