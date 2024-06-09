Angel Reese records first game shooting 50%: Comparing her speed to Breanna Stewart, A'ja Wilson and more 

Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese produced the 50% shooting effort of her WNBA career in Saturday's 89-80 loss to the Atlanta Dream. The LSU product had 13 points 5-for-10 shooting and 13 rebounds.

Reese, a forward, has enjoyed a sparkling start for Chicago (4-6), averaging 11.6 points and 9.6 rebounds and seems to have gotten used to the league already.

Let's compare her speed in hitting the 50% mark for the first time with a range of other stars.

Comparing Angel Reese with other WNBA stars and when they hit 50% shooting

#1, Breanna Stewart

Breanna Stewart was the first pick in the 2016 draft by the Seattle Storm. While hitting the 50% mark might require a period of transition and settling down for most players, Stewart was different. She produced 23 points, shooting 9 of 13 (69.2%), in her first game.

#2, A’ja Wilson

Another No. 1 pick, Wilson was selected in the 2018 draft by the Las Vegas Aces, and unlike Stewart, took time to hit the 50% mark. However, she was still quicker than Angel Reese, finishing her third game with 27 points on 9-for-17 shooting (52.9%).

#3, Sylvia Fowles

A former LSU star like Angel Reese, Fowles was the second pick in the 2008 draft. The two-time WNBA champion quickly hit the 50% mark, which happened in her second career game, just like Wilson.

The then-Sky star had a double-double of 16 points and 11 rebounds against the Sacramento Monarchs while shooting 5 of 8 (62.5%).

#4, Brittney Griner

The 2014 WNBA champion arrived in the WNBA as the first pick of the 2013 draft by the Phoenix Mercury. Griner, one of the league's brightest stars ever since, took no time to hit the 50% mark. She had 17 points on 7-for-11 shooting (63.6%) in her debut against the Chicago Sky. Griner hit the mark in 10 of her first 11 games in the league.

#5, Tina Charles

Charles, the first pick of the 2010 WNBA draft by the Connecticut Sun, also debuted against the Chicago Sky. She produced 17 points and 10 rebounds while shooting 7 of 14.

So, while for Reese, hitting the 50% mark is undoubtedly a major achievement, there have been several superstars who hit the same much quicker.