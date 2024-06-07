Brittney Griner injury update: Is the 9x WNBA All-Star playing vs the Minnesota Lynx (June 7, 2024)

Brittney Griner has been listed as questionable by the Phoenix Mercury ahead of their game against the Minnesota Lynx in the 2024 Commissioner's Cup. Griner has not played this season due to a fractured toe in her left foot, which was announced a few days before the start of the campaign.

The Mercury are barely surviving without Griner, who has been the team's best defender in the past few years. The team desperately needs her to play as soon as possible to help the team reach its goals this season. Kahleah Copper is having a great first year in Phoenix, while Diana Taurasi remains as reliable as ever at age 41.

In addition to Griner, the Mercury have also listed Rebecca Allen as questionable for the game against the Lynx. Allen has a concussion and will need to get cleared before she can return to the court. She has not played since May 25 against the Dallas Wings.

Trending

Expand Tweet

What happened to Brittney Griner?

Brittney Griner only played one preseason game for the Phoenix Mercury before suffering an apparent foot injury. It was not officially diagnosed until a few days before the start of the 2024 WNBA season. Griner was ruled out indefinitely with a fractured toe in her left foot.

Luckily for Griner, she did not need surgery and was just rehabbing the injury. She recently attended team practice and was moving well on the court. It means she might be close to returning and likely will need to be re-evaluated before the game against the Minnesota Lynx.

Griner went through a roller coaster ride in the past two years, being detained in Russia because of drug charges, being brought back home, and becoming a parent. She was able to play 31 games last season after missing the entire 2022 campaign.

Phoenix Mercury ready to welcome back Brittney Griner from injury

Phoenix Mercury head coach Nate Tibbetts provided an update on Brittney Griner's return from a fractured toe. Tibbetts told reporters on Thursday that there's hope that Griner could return as soon as possible after her first practice with the team went smoothly.

Teammate Sophie Cunningham could not wait to play with Griner, who has missed at least nine games this season. Cunningham is excited about what Griner could do for the team and hopefully change the Mercury's fortunes.

"It's good to have her back. We're gonna have to show her a little bit of grace, going out like that. It's crazy that we're 10 games in and we haven't seen her play yet this season, which is weird, but she's gonna be great. Any time you can have your 6-7, 6-8 girl down there, it's gonna be nice for us. It's gonna draw a lot of attention. Open more shots for us on the three-point line and so just to have her back is refreshing," Cunningham said. [H/T AZ Central]

Expand Tweet