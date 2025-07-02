Caitlin Clark drops emotional first reaction as Indiana Fever players deliver her first major career title: "My girls did their thing"

Caitlin Clark wasted no time expressing her emotions after the Indiana Fever clinched the 2025 Commissioner's Cup title on Tuesday night. Watching from the sidelines due to a groin injury, Clark witnessed her teammates rise to the occasion and deliver a commanding 74-59 win in her absence.

While the star point guard didn’t suit up for the final, the Fever’s road to the championship wouldn’t have been possible without her brilliance during the league stage. The victory marked Clark’s first major career title and she made sure to shine the spotlight on her teammates, sharing a heartfelt reaction to their clutch performance and the franchise’s historic win.

"My girls did their thing !!!!!! So proud!! Lfggggg," Clark tweeted.

Caitlin Clark was officially ruled out of the Commissioner's Cup Final due to a lingering groin injury, dashing hopes of a last-minute return. Although listed as "questionable" heading into the highly anticipated clash, the Indiana Fever star was sidelined just hours before tip-off, leaving fans disappointed.

The game marked Clark’s third consecutive absence as she continues to recover from the setback. The former Iowa sensation had previously expressed her determination to take the court against the Minnesota Lynx, vowing to do everything possible to be ready. However, despite her efforts, Clark wasn’t cleared to play and her timeline for return remains uncertain.

About the author Atishay Jain Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.



Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.



A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media. Know More