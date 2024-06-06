Did Angel Reese say Caitlin Clark should get boxing lessons from Draymond Green? Debunking viral tweet

In a viral tweet that features an AI-generated video overlay, Chicago Sky's star rookie Angel Reese can be heard saying that Caitlin Clark should get boxing lessons from NBA star Draymond Green. The AI-manipulated video was made as a parody amidst the ongoing controversy regarding Chennedy Carter's hard foul on Clark during the Sky-ever game on Friday.

"Honestly, that weak a** white girl Caitlin Clark was asking for it," says Reese in the manipulated video. "She's not even badder than me and we all know that I'm the real face of the league. Nobody cares about that little hillybilly who chucks the ball from damn near forty and prays to god it goes in."

"Anyway, she should hit Draymond Green for boxing lessons because it's on sight the next time we see her."

Reese was seen celebrating after Carter's controversial foul on Clark in the third quarter of the Sky-Fever matchup on Saturday. Reese also knocked Clark to the ground late in the fourth quarter while both of them went to grab a rebound.

In an interview with the media during Chicago Sky's team practice on Monday, Reese defended the physicality that her team brought to Clark in their previous matchup and stressed that their competitive spirit was present on the court.

Angel Reese credits her 'bad guy role' for WNBA's surging popularity

In the same interview during team practice on Monday, Reese also said that Clark is not the only reason for the WNBA's surging popularity and highlighted her own role in bringing attention to the league.

"It all started from the national championship game," Reese said. "And I've been dealing with this for two years now. And understanding, like, yeah, negative things have probably been said about me, but honestly, I'll take that because look where women's basketball is. People are talking about women's basketball that you never would think would be talking about women's basketball."

"People are pulling up to games. We've got celebrities coming to games, sold-out arenas. Just because of one single game. And just looking at that, I'll take that role, I'll take the bad guy role and I'll continue to take that on and be that for my teammates," Reese continued.

"I know I'll go down in history. I'll look back in 20 years and be like, 'Yeah, the reason why we watching women's basketball is not just because of one person. It's because of me too, and I want y'all to realize that."

After Saturday's physical game between the Indiana Fever and the Chicago Sky, both Reese and Carter have been portrayed as villains due to their actions and comments involving Clark.