Does Sonia Citron have African heritage? WNBA All-Star's family roots explored

Washington Mystics rookie Sonia Citron is turning out to be a silent assassin on the basketball court. The third pick in the 2025 WNBA draft is a strong contender for the Rookie of the Year award, besides Paige Bueckers. She made the All-Star selection in her rookie year.

As stoic and level-headed as she has been, there is a sense of enigma about the Mystics' rookie. In an article published on Friday, Citron revealed to Andscape's Sean Hurd about a profound heritage that has significantly influenced her.

Citron revealed her roots trace back to West Africa through her maternal grandparents, both born in Cape Verde, an island country in West Africa.

"I think it’s something a lot of people do not know because you can’t tell by just looking at me, but I do have a lot of culture, a lot of background, and it has definitely shaped who I am," Citron said.

Sonia Citron's mother, Yolanda Citron, was one of the 13 children on her maternal side. While Citron's mother was still young, her family left Cape Verde and shifted to Senegal.

Today, Cape Verdean culture significantly influences Sonia Citron's life. The Mystics' rookie said that during tough times, especially after poor performances or rough days, she listens to Cape Verdean music. It keeps her connected to her family, even when far away.

Moreover, Citron said that some of her favorite dishes were from Senegalese cuisine. The WNBA rookie added that even during her rookie season, when her family visited her, she came with packed homemade food.

Sonia Citron's mother moved to the US in her 20s. She said some family members moved to France, others stayed in Senegal.

Sonia Citron is surrounded by athletes in her family

Sonia Citron grew up in a family where sports mattered, and her father, William Citron, who played college basketball at Bradley University, was her earliest influence.

The Mystics' rookie also grew up with a very competitive brother by her side. Citron's older brother Will played soccer at Cornell and UVA. Last year, Will revealed how the competition between them worked for the good of the siblings.

"We're both super competitive," Will Citron said. "I'd never go easy on her. Now it's crazy to see her having these amazing games, and even beating me sometimes!"

Citron's boyfriend, Marist Liufau, is also a renowned athlete. He is the linebacker for the Dallas Cowboys.

