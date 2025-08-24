Golden State Valkyries vs Dallas Wings Prediction and Betting Tips - Aug. 24 | 2025 WNBA Season

There are three games on the WNBA schedule for Sunday, including the Golden State Valkyries vs. Dallas Wings matchup. The Valkyries are looking to snap a three-game losing streak and stay in the playoff race. The Wings, on the other hand, are coming off their ninth loss in the last 10 games.

Golden State had a rough week last week, losing all three of its games, while Dallas is being treated to the Paige Bueckers experience as the rookie continues to make history. However, they aren't winning a lot of games.

Fans can watch the Valkyries-Wings game on local channels KPIX+ 44 and KMAX 31 in San Francisco and KFAA in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. It's also available via live stream on the WNBA League Pass, which is a paid subscription. Tipoff is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. EST.

Golden State Valkyries vs. Dallas Wings Preview, Prediction and Betting Tips

Moneyline: Valkyries (-135) vs. Wings (+115)

Spread: Valkyries -2.5 (-110) vs. Wings +2.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Valkyries, o158.5 (-115), Wings, u158 (-110)

Note: The odds could change before tipoff.

Golden State Valkyries vs. Dallas Wings Preview

The Valkyries enter Sunday's game with an 18-18 record and are barely hanging on to the eighth seed in the WNBA standings. On the other hand, the Wings are currently the worst team in the league at 9-28.

It will also be the third meeting of the season between the two teams. Dallas won the first matchup 80-71 back on June 17 before Golden State got its lick back on July 25 with an 86-76 win.

Golden State Valkyries vs. Dallas Wings Predicted Starting Lineups

Valkyries

G - Tiffany Hayes | G - Veronica Burton | F - Janelle Salaun | F - Iliana Rupert | C - Temi Fagbenle

Wings

G - Paige Bueckers | G - Grace Berger | F - Maddy Siegrist | F - Haley Jones | C - Luisa Geiselsoder

Golden State Valkyries vs. Dallas Wings Betting Tips

Veronica Burton has an over/under of 11.5 points via FanDuel. Burton is favored to go UNDER (-125), even though he has scored at least 12 points in three of her last five games. Bet on her to go OVER (-104) against Dallas.

Paige Bueckers is favored to go OVER (-115) 18.5 points via FanDuel. Bueckers has actually gone UNDER (-113) in three of her last five games, but it might be safer to bet on the rookie to score at least 19 points on Sunday.

Golden State Valkyries vs. Dallas Wings Prediction

The Valkyries are the slight favorites to beat the Wings on Sunday despite being on the road. Dallas has no motivation to get the win, so the prediction is a victory for Golden State, and the total is going OVER 158.5 points.

