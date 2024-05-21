How many personal fouls are allowed in WNBA? Rules and more explored

As the WNBA continues to expand and make a distinct brand of itself globally, more and more fans are tuning in to the biggest brand of women’s basketball. With the publicity, curiosity about the rules and style of the game is being explored by fans across the world. One of the constantly occurring questions has been if there is a difference between NBA and WNBA foul trouble.

According to the rulebook, a player is only allowed five personal fouls to stay on the court. On the sixth foul, the player has to exit the game.

However, the WNBA makes an exception to the personal foul rule when there are only five players on the roster. The regulation specifies that if the team has only five players on its roster, the player is not dismissed from the game. However, after four to five personal fouls, the team is penalized with personal, team, or technical fouls until the end of the game.

The league foul rule also states the definition of “foul trouble” for a player. A player is stated to be in foul trouble if he has three fouls before or at the end of the second quarter. Moreover, if a player has four fouls in the fourth quarter, they are also considered to be in foul trouble.

Which WNBA player holds the record for the highest total career fouls?

Diana Taurasi has played for two decades in the league. The Phoenix Mercury star holds multiple records in the league. However, a long career also puts a player in record categories that they wouldn't want on their record list.

The Phoenix Mercury star holds the record for the highest number of total fouls committed in her career. She has a total of 1650 personal fouls in her name in 531 career games. Her record for personal fouls is only going to increase as she continues to play in the league.

Former Los Angeles Sparks player DeLisha Milton-Jones is second on the list with 1574 personal fouls in 499 games. Another Los Angeles Sparks legend and three-time MVP, Lisa Leslie, shares the third spot with Tangela Smith with 1397 personal fouls in 363 games.

Along with Leslie, other Hall of Fame players are also on the list. Tina Thompson, Tamika Catchings and Katie Smith are also on the top 10 list of players with the highest number of personal fouls in their careers.