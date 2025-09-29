NBA legend Jalen Rose’s daughter, Mariah Rose, has laid into Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark and her teammates, branding them 'obnoxious' in an explosive attack.Clark, whose season came to an early halt after just 13 games, continues to make headlines off the court. The star guard was on the receiving end of criticism on a few occasions from fans amid the Fever's playoff run. She was fined $200 for mocking WNBA referees. Her sideline antics with Sophie Cunningham also ruffled some feathers.Rose, an avid WNBA fan and, more specifically, a huge Angel Reese fan, did not hold back in her savage blast towards the Fever in response to the incidents.&quot;The WNBA fining them $200? Hilarious, Rose said via her Hoops for Hotties account on Monday.” “She commented, ‘Refs couldn't stop us,’ on an Instagram post about her team's playoff win, referring to their bench mob literally standing on the court and being absolutely obnoxious the whole game.” View this post on Instagram Instagram Post“Is it kind of funny that Caitlin Clark is literally commenting, knowing she'll get fined, knowing the fine would be pocket change and not giving a f**k? I think Caitlin Clark pees out $200. Like, that girl does not f**king care about giving up $200, and then following up by saying, this is just gonna make the bench mob worse. Like, I can't stand them, but I absolutely love it.”Rose went on to confess her animosity towards the Fever, referring to Clark and her teammates's viral courtside antics:“Sophie Cunningham, her bionic leg, and like they were on my nerves, I'm sorry. Like, can't stand the Indiana Fever. No shade. This is sports, I gotta keep it real with y'all. I know they're women, and I love Caitlin Clark and what she's done for the game, but the Indiana Fever make my a** itch in a bad way. They really get on my nerves.” &quot;Rose concluded the diatribe with a desperate plea:“Prepare to be humbled by the Aces. Please, A’ja Wilson, please.”The Fever shocked the favorite Aces by forcing a decisive Game 5 in the semifinals with a 90-83 win on Sunday. If the Fever get the job done in Las Vegas, they will clinch their first trip to the WNBA Finals since 2015.Caitlin Clark reacts to Fever forcing Game 5 vs. AcesIt was a short but sweet reaction from Caitlin Clark on the Fever’s Game 4 win, with the star guard making it very clear what she expects from her teammates ahead of their do-or-die game against the two-time WNBA champion Aces.“One more,” she said as the players headed to the locker room after the win.Despite being tipped as dark horses by many, the Fever went toe-to-toe with A’ja Wilson &amp; Co., tying the series 2, one on the road and one at home. With the stakes so high on Tuesday in Las Vegas, it’s impossible to tell how things will unfold.