  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Caitlin Clark
  • "Indiana Fever make my a** itch": Mariah Rose slams Caitlin Clark in foul-mouthed hater rant, pleads A’ja Wilson to 'humble' them

"Indiana Fever make my a** itch": Mariah Rose slams Caitlin Clark in foul-mouthed hater rant, pleads A’ja Wilson to 'humble' them

By Mervin LR
Modified Sep 29, 2025 17:49 GMT
&quot;Indiana Fever make my a** itch&quot;: Mariah Rose furiously slams Caitlin Clark in foul-mouthed hater rant, pleads A&rsquo;ja Wilson to
"Indiana Fever make my a** itch": Mariah Rose furiously slams Caitlin Clark in foul-mouthed hater rant, pleads A’ja Wilson to 'humble' them (Source: Getty)s

NBA legend Jalen Rose’s daughter, Mariah Rose, has laid into Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark and her teammates, branding them 'obnoxious' in an explosive attack.

Ad

Clark, whose season came to an early halt after just 13 games, continues to make headlines off the court. The star guard was on the receiving end of criticism on a few occasions from fans amid the Fever's playoff run. She was fined $200 for mocking WNBA referees. Her sideline antics with Sophie Cunningham also ruffled some feathers.

Rose, an avid WNBA fan and, more specifically, a huge Angel Reese fan, did not hold back in her savage blast towards the Fever in response to the incidents.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"The WNBA fining them $200? Hilarious, Rose said via her Hoops for Hotties account on Monday.” “She commented, ‘Refs couldn't stop us,’ on an Instagram post about her team's playoff win, referring to their bench mob literally standing on the court and being absolutely obnoxious the whole game.”
Ad
“Is it kind of funny that Caitlin Clark is literally commenting, knowing she'll get fined, knowing the fine would be pocket change and not giving a f**k? I think Caitlin Clark pees out $200. Like, that girl does not f**king care about giving up $200, and then following up by saying, this is just gonna make the bench mob worse. Like, I can't stand them, but I absolutely love it.”
Ad

Rose went on to confess her animosity towards the Fever, referring to Clark and her teammates's viral courtside antics:

“Sophie Cunningham, her bionic leg, and like they were on my nerves, I'm sorry. Like, can't stand the Indiana Fever. No shade. This is sports, I gotta keep it real with y'all. I know they're women, and I love Caitlin Clark and what she's done for the game, but the Indiana Fever make my a** itch in a bad way. They really get on my nerves.” "
Ad

Rose concluded the diatribe with a desperate plea:

“Prepare to be humbled by the Aces. Please, A’ja Wilson, please.”

The Fever shocked the favorite Aces by forcing a decisive Game 5 in the semifinals with a 90-83 win on Sunday. If the Fever get the job done in Las Vegas, they will clinch their first trip to the WNBA Finals since 2015.

Caitlin Clark reacts to Fever forcing Game 5 vs. Aces

It was a short but sweet reaction from Caitlin Clark on the Fever’s Game 4 win, with the star guard making it very clear what she expects from her teammates ahead of their do-or-die game against the two-time WNBA champion Aces.

Ad
“One more,” she said as the players headed to the locker room after the win.

Despite being tipped as dark horses by many, the Fever went toe-to-toe with A’ja Wilson & Co., tying the series 2, one on the road and one at home. With the stakes so high on Tuesday in Las Vegas, it’s impossible to tell how things will unfold.

About the author
Mervin LR

Mervin LR

Twitter icon

Mervin is an NBA Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda with over 5 years of experience. He honed his writing skills while pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in English literature and a Master’s degree in Online Journalism, and decided to exercise his skills in the realm of sports journalism. He is also a state level hockey player.

Mervin feels basketball requires a unique blend of physicality, skill, team work, which makes it more exciting than other sports. He believes the Golden State Warriors have had a transformative influence on the sport’s culture, and Steph Curry embodies that change the most. Curry has been the most impactful player during Mervin's time watching NBA, as he changed how everybody views the 3-point shot. The Warriors winning the NBA Championship in 2015 and 2017 are his all-time favorite moments in the sport’s history.

Mervin specializes in providing off-beat game analysis, trends, celebrity style and studying profiles of prodigious talents. He strictly follows the rule of 5W and 1H, checks information via multiple sources, and stays updated about the sport to craft compelling content. He has interviewed many Indian athletes like Neeraj Chopra, Sreeshankar Murali, Dipika Pallikal among others.

In his free time, Mervin enjoys watching movies, hiking, crafting poems and occasionally cooking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Mervin LR
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications