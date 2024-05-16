Aliyah Boston is available to play for the Indiana Fever as they face the New York Liberty on Thursday. It's Indiana's second game of the 2024 WNBA regular season.

The Fever's sophomore star previously played on Tuesday in the 92-71 loss to the Connecticut Sun 92-71 in their season opener. Boston registered four points, six rebounds, two assists, one steal and two blocks, albeit in a losing effort.

The first overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft also averaged 9.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 3.0 blocks in the Fever's preseason games against the Connecticut Sun and the Atlanta Dream.

Aliyah Boston's stats vs. New York Liberty

Aliyah Boston has played four games against the New York Liberty but has won none of them, averaging 15.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.5 blocks per outing.

Thursday's matchup will be the Indiana Fever and Boston's first of back-to-back encounters against the Liberty. The last time the two teams met was in Aug. 14 during the 2023 WNBA regular season, which the Liberty won 100-89 against the Fever. Boston registered 17 points, nine rebounds, five assists, one steal and two blocks in a losing effort.

The Indiana Fever concluded the 2023 WNBA season in the third-last spot with a 13-27 record, missing out on the playoffs. Aliyah Boston averaged 14.5 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blockss in 40 games, shooting shooting 57.8% from the field including 40.0% from beyond the arc.

Meanwhile, the New York Liberty were second last season with a 32-8 record and fell to the Las Vegas Aces in the 2023 WNBA Finals. The Liberty are 1-0 for the ongoing season after beating the Washington Mystics 85-80 in their season opener on Tuesday.

Aliyah Boston and the Indiana Fever will look to snap their losing record against the Liberty and get back on the winning track.

How to watch New York Liberty vs. Indiana Fever?

The New York Liberty and the Indiana Fever's first of two back-to-back matchups is scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. ET at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indiana on Thursday.

The Liberty-Fever matchup will be available on Prime Video. Fans in Indiana can also catch the contest on WTHR-13, while fans in New York can watch the game on WWOR. Thursday's matchup will also be live streamed on FuboTV or via the WNBA League Pass.