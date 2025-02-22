Laces BC vs Lunar Owls BC predicted starting lineups and depth chart for Feb. 22 | Unrivaled 2025

The Laces BC vs Lunar Owls BC is one of the two games scheduled to be played at Unrivaled 2025 on Saturday. Both the Owls and Laces have come out to be two of the most dominant teams in the Unrivaled in the inaugural season.

The Laces have played eight games so far in the season and are ranked second with a 5-3 record. On the other hand, the Owls, led by Napheesa Collier, have played nine games, dropping only one matchup so far.

This is the second time the Owls are facing the Laces this season. The last time the Laces BC vs Lunar Owls BC matchup took place was on Jan. 31. The Owls defeated the Laces 75-73, behind Napheesa Collier's 26 points.

Laces BC vs Lunar Owls BC: Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

Lunar Owls BC roster

Led by 1v1 champion Napheesa Collier, the Owls are so far the favorite to win it all. Moreover, Allisha Gray has also been playing her best basketball alongside the defending WNBA Defensive Player of the Year.

Below is the complete list of the Owls roster.

Courtney Williams (Minnesota Lynx)

Shakira Austin (Washington Mystics)

Skyler Diggins-Smith (Seattle Storm)

Napheesa Collier (Minnesota Lynx)

Cameron Brink (LA Sparks)

Allisha Gray (Atlanta Dream)

Lunar Owls BC: Starting Lineup and depth chart

The team will expect to go with Skyler Diggins-Smith at the guard, Napheesa Collier at the forward and Shakira Austin at the center position.

Guard Forward Center Skylar Diggins-Smith Napheesa Collier Shakira Austin Courtney Williams Allisha Gray Cameron Brink* Allisha Gray -

Laces BC Roster

The Laces have the second-best record in the inaugural season. They are thriving behind Collier's Minnesota Lynx teammate Kayla McBride, who is second behind Collier on the scoring list.

Here is the entire roster for the Laces team.

Kayla McBride (Minnesota Lynx)

Betnijah Laney-Hamilton (New York Liberty)

Stefanie Dolson (Washington Mystics)

Kate Martin (Golden State Valkyrie)

Tiffany Hayes (Las Vegas Aces)

Jackie Young (Las Vegas Aces)

Laces BC: Starting Lineup and depth chart

The Laces will start with Jackie Young (G), Betnijah Laney-Hamilton (F) and Stefanie Dolson at the Center position.

Guards Forwards Center Jackie Young Tiffany Hayes Stefanie Dolson Kayla McBride Betnijah Laney-Hamilton _ Kate Martin - -

Laces BC vs Lunar Owls BC: Preview

The Laces BC vs Lunar Owls BC game should be interesting, given they are the two best teams in the league so far.

Betnijah Laney-Hamilton and Kayla McBride led the Laces to a win against the Phanton BC in their last game. In a 75-68 win against the Phantom, McBride had a massive 30-point game and Hamilton, who has entered as an injury replacement for Alyssa Thomas, scored 23 points in her first game.

On the other hand, the Lunar Owls faced their first loss of the season against Angel Reese and the Rose BC. Despite impressive stats from the starting lineup, Collier and Co. couldn't keep up against dominant performances from Angel Reese and Chelsea Grey.

