Lexie Hull was fully locked in during the Indiana Fever’s first practice following the All-Star break on Sunday. The atmosphere at the team’s practice facility was upbeat, with players enjoying each other’s company while getting back into rhythm on the court.Veteran forward Natasha Howard, currently on a one-year, $214,466 contract, was in especially high spirits and one of her heartfelt moments quickly went viral.In a photo shared by the Fever’s social media team, Howard is seen sharing a joyful moment with Hull during the session. The veteran is pictured lifting her sharpshooting teammate off the ground, both of them beaming with wide smiles, capturing the team’s positive post-All-Star energy. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLexie Hull didn’t waste any time highlighting the heartwarming moment. The Fever forward shared the post featuring the viral photo to her Instagram story. She used the perfect combination of emojis to capture her joy and appreciation for the priceless moment with her veteran teammate.(Image Credit: Lexie Hull/Instagram)Meanwhile, Natasha Howard also shared the post to her Instagram story, adding her own touch to the moment. While Hull used two emojis to express her excitement, Howard simply reposted Hull’s story and added a single heart emoji to convey her feelings.Lexie Hull, Natasha Howard have been integral to Indiana's successThe Indiana Fever currently hold a 12-11 record, placing them third in the Eastern Conference and sixth overall in the league. Their success this season has been fueled in large part by the breakout campaign of Lexie Hull and the veteran leadership of Natasha Howard, who has consistently stepped up in key moments.Hull’s relentless defense and elite 3-point shooting have established her as one of the league's premier 3-and-D players. Meanwhile, Howard played a pivotal role in securing the 2025 Commissioner's Cup title against the Minnesota Lynx, delivering a standout performance that earned her the MVP honors in the championship game.