Natasha Howard's son delivers heartfelt reaction to Indiana Fever MVP's motivational grind message: "Always"

Indiana Fever star Natasha Howard shared an inspiring moment with her son Prince on Sunday by posting a video of him working out in the gym. The clip, which was initially shared by Howard's son on TikTok, showed him lifting weights and doing cardio as he pushed himself to get in better shape.

Proud of his efforts, Howard reposted the video on her Instagram story, adding a heartfelt message: "Keep working my boy" and added a heart emoji along with it. In response, Prince shared the story on his own account and replied to his mom’s encouragement with a simple yet touching one-word message.

"Always," the three-time WNBA champion's son wrote.

(Image Source: @pproyall/Instagram)

Not much is publicly known about Natasha Howard’s son as the WNBA star has done an admirable job keeping his life out of the spotlight. However, the reigning Commissioner's Cup Final MVP occasionally expresses her love and affection for him through heartfelt posts, especially on his birthdays.

Meanwhile, Howard tied the knot with Jac'eil Duckworth last year in a private ceremony. Her wife is frequently seen courtside, cheering her on whenever the Indiana Fever play at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Natasha Howard's son shared a picture with Caitlin Clark

Natasha Howard signed a one-year, $214,466 contract with the Indiana Fever during the offseason. Shortly after teaming up with Caitlin Clark and the rest of the squad, Howard's son had the chance to meet the WNBA’s reigning Rookie of the Year. He shared a moment from their encounter on Instagram, posting a picture with Clark along with a hilarious three-word caption.

As for Howard, the veteran forward has already made a significant impact, playing a key role in leading the Fever to their first-ever Commissioner’s Cup title. Prior to the season, the former Seattle Storm standout boldly declared her goal to win MVP and she delivered, securing the Commissioner’s Cup MVP honors in the process.

