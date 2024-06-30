Minnesota Lynx vs Chicago Sky: Starting Lineups and Depth Charts | 2024 WNBA Season (June 30)

Angel Reese finds herself on the brink of history as the Chicago Sky face off against the Minnesota Lynx on June 30 at the Wintrust Arena. Reese, who is the second high-profile pick of the 2024 WNBA draft for the Sky this season, alongside Kamilla Cardoso, has produced 9 straight double-doubles in preparation for this matchup.

As the Sky looks to bounce back from their defeat against the Aces, Reese has the chance to become the first WNBA star ever to produce 10 straight double-doubles. Regardless, the Sky are facing Dallas Wings, who are eager to rebound from their fourth of the season. Napheesa Collier is leading her side in both points (21.4) and rebounds(10.4), with Kayla McBride averaging 15.8 points and 3.4 assists.

The Lynx are at the top of the Western Conference thus far with a 13-4 record and will travel to the Sky’s arena for this game.

Minnesota Lynx vs Chicago Sky: Injury reports

Minnesota Lynx injury report for June 30

Napheesa Collier picked up a minor problem in her humongous 29 points and 11 rebound performance against the Wings. However, she is expected to be fit enough to play, while the Sky does not have any other player on the injury list.

Chicago Sky injury report for June 30

The Chicago Sky started the season without Kamilla Cardoso, whose return has been crucial to their resurgent run. However, they are set to be without Elizabeth Williams for the rest of the season, as she underwent surgery on her knee recently.

Minnesota Lynx vs Chicago Sky: Depth Chart

Minnesota Lynx

The Lynx will have Kayla McBride and Courtney Williams as their guard-duo, with Napheesa Collier starting as the power forward alongside Bridget Carleton. Alanna Smith will be the starting Center.

Guard Forward Center Olivia Epoupa Bridget Carleton Alanna Smith Natisha Hiedeman Napheesa Collier Kayla McBride Dorka Juhasz Courtney Williams Diamond Miller (Out) Alissa Pilli Cecilia Zandalasini



Chicago Sky

The Sky can be expected to stick to the same lineup as in the last game. Cardoso starts at the Center, with Reese and Marina Mabrey as the two forwards. Chennedy Carter will be the point guard alongside Lindsay Allen.

Guard Forward Center Marina Mabrey Diamond DeShields Elizabeth Williams (Out)

Dana Evans

Angel Reese

Kamilla Cardoso

Lindsay Allen

Michaela Onyenwere

Isabelle Harrison

Chennedy Carter

Isabelle Harrison

Brianna Turner

Kysre Gondrezick

Brianna Turner







Minnesota Lynx vs Chicago Sky: Key Matchups

The Sky are desperate to prove that they are one of the big hitters in the WNBA already. The Sky has an impressive roster with a good combination of youth and experience. Chennedy Carter leads the scoring with 23.4 points per game while Marina Mabrey, Angel Reese, Dana Evans and Kamilla Cardoso have all contributed in offense.

The Lynx, on the other hand, are the best team in the WNBA thus far alongside the New York Liberty and will look at Napheesa Collier and Kayla McBride once again to lead the way. This one might come down to whichever team‘s offense performs better that day.