Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham and other Indiana Fever players dropped candid reactions on Chloe Bibby's post on Saturday. Bibby, who is on a $66,079 contract, shared an Instagram post ahead of the franchise's must-win Game 4 against the Las Vegas Aces.The post featured a total of 10 pictures of Fever players currently sidelined due to their respective injuries. The snaps showed the injured stars, dubbed the &quot;bench mob&quot; for their hyped reactions during games, in their candid avatars on the sidelines.&quot;Bench MOB things,&quot; Bibby wrote in caption. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostChloe Bibby’s post instantly went viral, and apart from Aari McDonald, all the other injured Fever players left heartfelt reactions. Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham continued their streak of engaging with teammates’ posts, while Sydney Colson and Damiris Dantas also joined in.&quot;Bibssssss,&quot; Clark commented.&quot;my girl,&quot; Cunningham wrote.(Credit: Chloe Bibby)The Indiana Fever are currently in the midst of an inspirational playoff run. The franchise has been extremely shorthanded, with Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham, Chloe Bibby, Aari McDonald and Sydney Colson all ruled out. Meanwhile, Damiris Dantas hasn’t been officially ruled out, but the Brazilian center has yet to suit up in the ongoing playoffs.Sophie Cunningham opens up on her relationship with Caitlin ClarkSophie Cunningham recently opened up about her relationship with Caitlin Clark. The former Phoenix Mercury guard offered a candid and hilarious take on the two-time All-Star’s personality, quickly sending the statement viral.&quot;We've had a fun relationship so far,&quot; Cunningham said on the 'Old Man and Three' podcast. &quot;She loves hard, but at the end of the day she's like one of my little cousins. She's the age of them, she acts like.&quot;&quot;I'm just like, 'Dude, you're a dweeb.' Like, you are the biggest dork I've probably ever met, and just somehow you know how to shoot from far out. And you're really great at passing.&quot;The on-court chemistry and growing off-court camaraderie between Clark and Cunningham have been hallmarks of the Indiana Fever’s season. Cunningham is an unrestricted free agent heading into next season, but one can expect the Fever front office to re-sign the 3-and-D specialist.