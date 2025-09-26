"When things get tough, we don't run": Aliyah Boston reveals secret behind Indiana Fever players' special chemistry

Aliyah Boston spoke candidly about the special bond shared by the Indiana Fever players on Thursday. In a season marked by hardships, injuries and adversity, neither the franchise, its players, nor the coaching staff ever considered throwing in the towel.The Fever have been a prime example of a team embodying a &quot;next player up&quot; mentality as injuries took their toll on the roster. With players sidelined and new players stepping in, camaraderie, chemistry and team spirit became the hallmark of the squad. Boston revealed the secret behind Indiana remaining close-knit despite the many different personalities on the team.&quot;Honestly, just the way that we love each other and the way that we want to compete for each other,&quot; Boston said. &quot;I think we have been able to just build such great relationships with each other. When things get tough, we don't run.&quot;We come together and we talk about it and we have discussions and I feel like that's just helped us so much throughout this entire season.&quot;Indiana coach Stephanie White delivered a teary-eyed locker room speech after the Fever defied the odds and defeated the Atlanta Dream in the first round. Echoing Aliyah Boston’s recent sentiments, White emphasized how the team overcame numerous “gut-checks” through sheer toughness, unity and mental fortitude.Despite all the adversities, the players’ resilience and never-say-die attitude have brought the team to the cusp of a WNBA Finals appearance. The Indiana-based franchise is just two wins away from reaching the summit clash, a destination few would have expected them to achieve.Fever need Aliyah Boston to dominate at homeAliyah Boston has been spectacular throughout this season. In the first two games against the Las Vegas Aces, she delivered consistent performances on both ends of the floor and challenged MVP A’ja Wilson with her physicality and post skills. She recorded a double-double in Game 2's loss, and the Fever will need even more from their center in the next two home games.Boston has expended a tremendous amount of energy on defense in this series. The team also needs the former South Carolina standout to shoulder some of the offensive burden from Kelsey Mitchell. If Boston can score anywhere in the 18–22 point range in Game 3, Indiana would be in a strong position to secure a win.