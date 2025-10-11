Indiana Fever forward Makayla Timpson received an outpouring of love from Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham, Lexie Hull and other teammates from the 2025 WNBA season. Timpson, who is on a $217,640 rookie contract, shared a heartfelt Instagram post on Friday reflecting on her first season in the league.The former Florida State standout uploaded 20 photos from the season, capturing some of her most memorable moments. Timpson’s heartfelt caption perfectly encapsulated the essence of the post, expressing her gratitude and affection for the franchise, her teammates and the fans.&quot;Words can’t express the love I have for my teammates, coaches, and amazing fans!&quot; Timpson wrote. &quot;Every moment this season was filled with joy and laughter that I’ll cherish forever with this special group I now call family. Grateful for the lessons, memories, and experiences that’ll last a lifetime.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe comment section of Timpson’s post was quickly flooded by Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham, both of whom seldom miss the chance to react to their teammates' social media posts. Timpson also received love from Lexie Hull, Kelsey Mitchell, Natasha Howard and others, as everyone showed love to the talented 6-foot-2 forward in unison.&quot;So proud of u,&quot; Clark commented.&quot;My honey,&quot; Cunningham wrote.&quot;I’m so thankful that I was able to play with you and teach you the ropes love you twin,&quot; Howard commented.&quot;my baby rook,&quot; Mitchell wrote.(Credit: Makayla Timpson/Instagram)Timpson played 31 games in her rookie season, averaging 2.6 points per game. The young forward also appeared in all eight playoff games, posting averages of 2.3 points and 1.9 rebounds. Her athletic ability, defensive skills and rebounding prowess stood out during her first season with the Fever.Caitlin Clark and Makayla Timpson have a contract with FeverIt will be a big offseason for the Indiana Fever's front office as only three players currently hold contracts with the team. Caitlin Clark has two years remaining on her rookie deal, Aliyah Boston has one year and Makayla Timpson has two more years on her rookie contract.All three players are expected to return to the Fever roster next season. It will be interesting to see which other players from the 2025 squad come back to continue playing alongside Clark.Sophie Cunningham and Lexie Hull are set to test free agency. Meanwhile, Fever GM Amber Cox recently made it clear that the organization’s top priority is to re-sign Kelsey Mitchell.