  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Caitlin Clark
  • "My honey": Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham, Lexie Hull and others pour love on $217,640 Fever star for heartfelt season-ending message

"My honey": Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham, Lexie Hull and others pour love on $217,640 Fever star for heartfelt season-ending message

By Atishay Jain
Modified Oct 11, 2025 11:46 GMT
Indiana Fever v Atlanta Dream - Game Three - Source: Getty
"My honey": Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham, Lexie Hull and others pour love on $217,640 Fever star Makayla Timpson. (Image Source: Getty)

Indiana Fever forward Makayla Timpson received an outpouring of love from Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham, Lexie Hull and other teammates from the 2025 WNBA season. Timpson, who is on a $217,640 rookie contract, shared a heartfelt Instagram post on Friday reflecting on her first season in the league.

Ad

The former Florida State standout uploaded 20 photos from the season, capturing some of her most memorable moments. Timpson’s heartfelt caption perfectly encapsulated the essence of the post, expressing her gratitude and affection for the franchise, her teammates and the fans.

"Words can’t express the love I have for my teammates, coaches, and amazing fans!" Timpson wrote. "Every moment this season was filled with joy and laughter that I’ll cherish forever with this special group I now call family. Grateful for the lessons, memories, and experiences that’ll last a lifetime."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

The comment section of Timpson’s post was quickly flooded by Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham, both of whom seldom miss the chance to react to their teammates' social media posts. Timpson also received love from Lexie Hull, Kelsey Mitchell, Natasha Howard and others, as everyone showed love to the talented 6-foot-2 forward in unison.

"So proud of u," Clark commented.
"My honey," Cunningham wrote.
"I’m so thankful that I was able to play with you and teach you the ropes love you twin," Howard commented.
Ad
"my baby rook," Mitchell wrote.
(Credit: Makayla Timpson/Instagram)
(Credit: Makayla Timpson/Instagram)

Timpson played 31 games in her rookie season, averaging 2.6 points per game. The young forward also appeared in all eight playoff games, posting averages of 2.3 points and 1.9 rebounds. Her athletic ability, defensive skills and rebounding prowess stood out during her first season with the Fever.

Ad

Caitlin Clark and Makayla Timpson have a contract with Fever

It will be a big offseason for the Indiana Fever's front office as only three players currently hold contracts with the team. Caitlin Clark has two years remaining on her rookie deal, Aliyah Boston has one year and Makayla Timpson has two more years on her rookie contract.

All three players are expected to return to the Fever roster next season. It will be interesting to see which other players from the 2025 squad come back to continue playing alongside Clark.

Sophie Cunningham and Lexie Hull are set to test free agency. Meanwhile, Fever GM Amber Cox recently made it clear that the organization’s top priority is to re-sign Kelsey Mitchell.

About the author
Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain

Twitter icon

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Atishay Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications