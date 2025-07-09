Caitlin Clark and Napheesa Collier selected their respective rosters for the upcoming 2025 WNBA All-Star Game on Tuesday. As expected, Clark used her first pick among the starters to select her Indiana Fever teammate Aliyah Boston, and later chose fellow backcourt partner Kelsey Mitchell as her top reserve pick.
Boston, currently on a three-year, $233,468 contract, didn’t waste any time showing her appreciation for Clark’s heartfelt gesture. The three-time All-Star took to social media to celebrate the moment, sharing a post about being drafted by Clark along with a wholesome, gratitude-filled caption.
"My pookie thanks for drafting me," Boston wrote.
Aliyah Boston is currently in her third WNBA season and has earned All-Star honors every year. Meanwhile, Caitlin Clark, now in her second season, has also been selected as an All-Star in both of her years in the league. This time, the former Iowa standout was named team captain after receiving a league-high 1.3 million fan votes.
Boston is putting together an outstanding season, averaging 16.6 points on an impressive 59.7% shooting, along with 8.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.2 blocks per game. In contrast, Clark’s season has been hampered by injuries, causing her to miss nine of the team’s 18 games so far.
Caitlin Clark vowed to draft her teammates in All-Star team
On Monday, Caitlin Clark made it clear she was determined to have both Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell on her All-Star team. She even jokingly claimed she’d be willing to trade her entire roster just to ensure her two Indiana Fever teammates were part of her squad.
Tuesday brought more good news for the Fever and Clark’s fans as the former Iowa standout officially announced her return to action. Clark confirmed she will suit up against the Golden State Valkyries on Wednesday, marking her comeback after missing four consecutive games.