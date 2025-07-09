Caitlin Clark and Napheesa Collier selected their respective rosters for the upcoming 2025 WNBA All-Star Game on Tuesday. As expected, Clark used her first pick among the starters to select her Indiana Fever teammate Aliyah Boston, and later chose fellow backcourt partner Kelsey Mitchell as her top reserve pick.

Ad

Boston, currently on a three-year, $233,468 contract, didn’t waste any time showing her appreciation for Clark’s heartfelt gesture. The three-time All-Star took to social media to celebrate the moment, sharing a post about being drafted by Clark along with a wholesome, gratitude-filled caption.

"My pookie thanks for drafting me," Boston wrote.

(Image Credit: Aliyah Boston/Instagram)

Aliyah Boston is currently in her third WNBA season and has earned All-Star honors every year. Meanwhile, Caitlin Clark, now in her second season, has also been selected as an All-Star in both of her years in the league. This time, the former Iowa standout was named team captain after receiving a league-high 1.3 million fan votes.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Boston is putting together an outstanding season, averaging 16.6 points on an impressive 59.7% shooting, along with 8.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.2 blocks per game. In contrast, Clark’s season has been hampered by injuries, causing her to miss nine of the team’s 18 games so far.

Caitlin Clark vowed to draft her teammates in All-Star team

On Monday, Caitlin Clark made it clear she was determined to have both Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell on her All-Star team. She even jokingly claimed she’d be willing to trade her entire roster just to ensure her two Indiana Fever teammates were part of her squad.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Tuesday brought more good news for the Fever and Clark’s fans as the former Iowa standout officially announced her return to action. Clark confirmed she will suit up against the Golden State Valkyries on Wednesday, marking her comeback after missing four consecutive games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atishay Jain Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.



Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.



A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media. Know More