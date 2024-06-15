New York Liberty vs. Las Vegas Aces Injury Reports for June 15 | 2024 WNBA Season

In what will be a rematch of last year's WNBA Finals, the New York Liberty will be in Las Vegas to cross swords against the defending champion Aces on Saturday. The blockbuster game will take place at the Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas and tip-off is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET.

The 2024 Finals rematch with witness superstars A'ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart and Sabrina lonescu, among others in action at the same time.

It will be the first match of the season between the two powerhouse WNBA franchises. Fans are licking their lips in anticipation of watching some of the best women's basketball players in the world in action on Saturday.

Ahead of the mouthwatering matchup, let's take a closer look at the injury reports of both teams as doubt lingers over the participation of a few key players.

New York Liberty vs. Las Vegas Aces injury reports for June 15

New York Liberty injury report for June 15

New York Liberty forward Nyara Sabally will miss the game against the Aces. The 24-year-old is listed as out with a back injury. Guard Courtney Vandersloot is listed as a game time decision due to personal reasons. Kaitlyn Davis and Rebekah Gardner were earlier ruled out of the season.

Las Vegas Aces injury report June 15

Las Vegas Aces veteran point guard Chelsea Gray is listed as a game time decision. The 31-year-old, who is yet to play a game this season, is getting closer to making her comeback, as per several reports.

Guard Kierstan Bell has been ruled out of Saturday's game with a lower leg injury. Center Elizabeth Kitley was earlier ruled out from the entire 2024 WNBA season.

How have the two teams fared so far?

The New York Liberty boast the second-best record in the league. Sandy Brondello's group has a 11-2 record after playing 13 games on the season.

The Liberty are currently the hottest team in the league. The franchise has won seven consecutive games. Last time out, the Liberty defeated the Washington Mystics 93-88.

On the contrary, the Aces are ranked third in the Western Conference standings. Becky Hammon's group has a 6-5 record after playing 11 games on the season.

The defending champions defeated Phoenix Mercury 103-99 in their last game.

When it comes to the head-to-head record between the Liberty and Aces, the latter holds a slight advantage. In 61 prior matchups, Las Vegas has won 32 games compared to New York's 29 victories.