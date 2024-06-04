The New York Liberty lead Week 3 of our power rankings for the 2024 WNBA season that's seen records being broken, ample on-and-off the field drama and some big game matchups that included the much-awaited Caitlin Clark versus Angel Reese showdown in Indiana.

The Connecticut Sun has been a clinical unit and stays at the top position going into the end of the third week, while the Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty swap positions after the latter's remarkable run last week.

Here's a look at the WNBA power rankings for Week 3, with the Liberty leading the pack:

WNBA Power Rankings: Top 5 teams ft. New York Liberty (Week 3)

#5. Seattle Storm | 5-3

Skylar Diggins - Smith - Seattle Storm

The Seattle Storm made the top five overall in league standings after a four-game winning streak. Their streak started with a win against Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever, and they followed it up with more W's against the Washington Mystics, Chicago Sky and Fever again.

While the soft schedule is a key factor, credit where it's due as Seattle has won games that needed to be won. Skylar Diggins-Smith has been on a tear and has notched at least 15 points and shot 50% or better in three consecutive games, playing a key part in the wins.

#4. Minnesota Lynx | 6-2

Napheesa Collier - Minnesota Lynx

A three-game winning streak saw the Minnesota Lynx improve to 6-2 by the end of Week 3. They did suffer a loss to the Las Vegas Aces, but bounced back with wins against the Phoenix Mercury and Dallas Wings. The team's offense has looked potent as they are shooting a solid 45.9% from the field, and a healthy 38.6% from downtown.

Add their early staggering start to the season, the Lynx have a good four-win cushion that will help them if they hit a slump sometime in the middle of their run.

#3. Las Vegas Aces | 4-2

Indiana Fever v Las Vegas Aces

The Aces have played the least number of games in the teams that are placed top five, and have won four of their six games. With Chelsea Gray missing out due to an injury, the defending champs have leaned heavily on their guard squad of Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young to spearhead the backcourt.

The latter has been a revelation averaging 21.8 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 8.2 apg and 1.8 spg while playing a team-high 36.6 minutes per game. A'ja Wilson has been her destructive self but the clinic the team is known for is arguably missing, putting them third on the rankings – a rung below the Liberty.

#2. New York Liberty | 7-2

Kennedy Burke - New York Liberty

After their initial struggles on the offense, the New York Liberty finally found their groove as they stacked up three wins on the bounce. They shot lights out in their 36-point decimation over the Indiana Fever saw them land 57.6% of their shots from the field and 44% from 3-point land.

They are not yet elite on the front which makes them a lethal unit, but the signs were encouraging enough. The only question for the New York Liberty is whether they can be consistent.

#1. Connecticut Sun | 8-0

Brionna Jones - Connecticut Sun

The Sun has been one of the teams to beat this season. They are yet to lose a game and their unbeaten campaign so far is a franchise record. Connecticut is perhaps the only team that's embraced the defensive approach and sticking by it.

The team has held their opponents to just 89.1 points per 100 possessions and is adept at forcing shots and turnovers. Their offense has to ensure that they have their nose in front. Only time will tell if they can stretch the streak to double-digits.