2025 WNBA Tip-Off schedule: National TV matchups, featured teams & key details revealed

On Friday, the WNBA unveiled its 2025 season schedule, including the tip-off lineup and streaming and broadcast plan. With over 175 games set for national broadcast, this season is shaping up to be the most hyped-up in recent history.

Ad

With the league increasing the number of games to 44, the broadcast and live streaming for the 2025 WNBA season will witness big expansion across all platforms and ease access for fans to watch games.

The league added the Golden State Valkyries as the 13th team, with the new schedule ensuring all teams will appear in nationally televised games. Moreover, this year, Disney has secured exclusive rights to broadcast all postseason games on ABC Network, including the newly introduced 7-game WNBA Finals series.

Ad

Trending

Both ESPN and ABC will also feature 13 nationally televised games each during the regular season.

2025 WNBA Tip-Off schedule: National TV matchups, featured teams

The WNBA's 2025 season will tip off on May 16, featuring three exciting matchups Atlanta Dream vs Washington Mystics, Minnesota Lynx vs Dallas Wings and LA Sparks vs Golden State Valkyries. All games will air on ION.

Indiana Fever vs Chicago Sky and the New York Liberty vs Las Vegas Aces will highlight the opening weekend doubleheader on ABC on March 17.

Ad

Take a look at the 2024 WNBA Tip-Off schedule below.

Ad

2025 highlights rivalries and National TV matchups

New York Liberty vs Las Vegas Aces

The highlighted matchup of giant teams includes the Indiana Fever, Chicago Sky, New York Liberty and the Las Vegas Aces. All three Aces Vs Liberty matchups will be nationally broadcast on either ABC or ESPN. They will face each other on May 17, July 8 and August 13.

New York Liberty vs Minnesota Lynx

Last season's WNBA Finals didn't disappoint the fans with the Lynx and the Liberty fighting neck-to-neck even in the last seconds of the Finals. The league will highlight the rivalry by airing all four games on National TV. ESPN (July 30), ABC (Aug. 10), CBS (Aug. 16) and NBA TV (Aug. 19).

Ad

Indiana Fever vs Chicago Sky

Moreover, the league also recognized the massive crowd that Angel Reese vs Caitlin Clark drew last season. All five games between the Fever and the Sky will be nationally televised on CBS (June 7 and August 9), ABC (May 17 and July 27) or ION (September 5).

Fever, Aces and Liberty highlight most nationally televised games in 2025 WNBA season

The "Caitlin Clark effect" is getting the due attention of the league and they have every plan to capitalize on their young star. Clark and the Fever will feature in 41 of their 44 nationally televised games, most by any team in the league.

Ad

They are followed by the Las Vegas Aces with 33 games on national TV. The defending champions New York Liberty, will have 32 such games.

Moreover, ION leads the way in regular-season coverage with 50 games, including multiple doubleheaders, followed by NBA TV with 40 games. ESPN and ABC have 13 games, while CBS airs 8 games.

Prime Video and WNBA League Pass will be the leading streaming platforms. While the League Pass will feature all games, Prime Video will feature 21 games, including the Commissioner’s Cup Championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback