"Caitlin Clark will make mincemeat out of Angel Grease" - Fans psyched as Fever vs Sky lands national TV slot for 2025 WNBA season

WNBA star Caitlin Clark is anticipated to generate a crowd as she faces off against her old foe, Angel Reese. The two stars are set to meet in one of the first few games of the 2025 WNBA season, continuing the rivalry that began when they were in college.

On Saturday, May 17, the Indiana Fever will take on the Chicago Sky and their game will be nationally televised. That will be on the second day of the league's schedule, which also features a bout between the Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty.

ESPN's Malika Andrews talked about how Clark and the Fever will take on Reese's Sky five times in the new season. However, fans are more drawn to their first meeting of the season as it will set a tone for their already intense rivalry.

After learning about the nationally broadcast games featuring Clark and Reese, supporters discussed it on X. Here's what some of them said.

"Caitlin Clark and the Fever will make mincemeat out of Angel Grease and Chicago Sky, bet the ranch on it!!" a fan said.

"We call that a needle mover 🤷🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️" another fan said.

"I’m here for Fever’s showtime🏀🏀" one fan commented.

However, other fans weren't having it and went as far as to call it a "fake rivalry" between Reese and Clark.

"The race bait has already started with this fake rivalry," a fan commented.

"Media still pushing this fake rivalry," another fan said.

"They ain’t waste no time starting with this mess again. I’m tired already…," one fan said.

How many times did Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese play against each other last season?

During their debut season, fans were excited to see Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese face off. Last season, they faced off four times. During that time, the Fever star defeated their regular season series opponents 3-1.

The 2024 Rookie of the Year outperformed her rival and averaged 20.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 10 assists. Reese, on the other hand, didn't back down and put up 13.5 points, 13.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

Even back in college, they were often compared against each other. Because of that, there was hype around each of their matchups and fans were excited to see how they'll fare against each other on the professional level.

This season, the WNBA wants to see more action across the two teams. This is why they'll play each other five times (once every month).

