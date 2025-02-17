$249,244 Fever star reacts to NaLyssa Smith's first post after getting traded by Caitlin Clark's Indiana

Indiana Fever star Kelsey Mitchell responded to NaLyssa Smith’s first Instagram post following her trade from the franchise. Smith, who played alongside Caitlin Clark last season, was dealt by the Fever as part of a move to acquire Sophie Cunningham.

The Fever recently participated in a blockbuster four-team trade, sending Smith to the Dallas Wings while bringing in Cunningham from the Phoenix Mercury and Jaelyn Brown from Dallas.

Since the trade, Smith has remained active on social media, frequently sharing Instagram stories. However, she had not posted a formal update on her feed until Sunday.

The star forward uploaded a series of eight pictures, sporting a cropped hoodie and baggy sweats. While she didn’t include a caption, a few of the photos also featured her pet dog.

Caitlin Clark’s backcourt partner, Kelsey Mitchell, showed support for Smith’s recent post. The veteran guard reacted to her former teammate’s latest photo dump with a simple yet expressive three-emoji response.

(Credit: NaLyssa Smith/Instagram)

Mitchell and Smith spent three seasons as teammates with the Fever. While Indiana traded Smith this offseason, the franchise secured Mitchell’s future by signing her to a one-year, $249,244 extension.

NaLyssa Smith's social media activity after getting traded

NaLyssa Smith wasted no time updating her Instagram bio after being traded by the Indiana Fever. The former Baylor forward swiftly removed "Fever" and replaced it with "Dallas Wings" even before the trade was officially announced by the teams or the league.

Shortly after, the Dallas Wings welcomed Smith to the team by sharing a highlight montage featuring her most electrifying moments with the Fever. In response, Caitlin Clark’s former teammate reshared the video on her Instagram story, captioning it with a simple yet powerful three-word message: “The marathon continues,” as she embraced the next chapter of her WNBA journey.

