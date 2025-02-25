Sydney Colson didn't mince her words and made it clear that Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever are poised to be "scary" in the 2025 WNBA season. Colson, who recently signed with the Fever as a free agent, is one of three seasoned veterans joining the Indiana-based franchise this offseason.

As a two-time WNBA champion, Colson is expected to elevate the team's performance with her wealth of experience and championship pedigree. In a recent interview with Boardroom, Colson was asked how Clark and the Fever’s experience of overcoming challenges last season, ultimately making the playoffs, would carry over to this season.

The former Las Vegas Aces guard emphasized that both Clark and her teammates will be in a stronger position this season, thanks to the valuable experience they gained. She also noted her focus on staying closely attuned to Clark's tendencies to better understand and support her game.

"It’ll be a much easier transition," Colson said. "And now they have a year under their belts together, which will be scary. I’ll be interested to be up close and personal with Caitlin to see what it’s like day to day."

Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston represent the future of the Indiana-based franchise. Surrounded by veterans like Colson, DeWanna Bonner and Natasha Howard, Clark and Boston are set to improve further, gaining valuable insights from their experienced teammates on what it takes to succeed at the highest level.

Sydney Colson reflects on her time with the Las Vegas Aces

Sydney Colson also opened up about her decision to sign with the Indiana Fever in free agency. During the conversation, the veteran guard reflected on her time with the Las Vegas Aces, where she won two championships alongside A'ja Wilson, who led the team.

"My time with the Aces was wonderful and we created history in a lot of ways, and they’ll always be my Aces family and I’ll miss those fans and everything, but I felt God was leading me in another direction," Colson said.

Colson is expected to play a critical role for the Fever in the upcoming season. Likely to serve as a backup point guard to Caitlin Clark, she will bring energy and momentum to the game when coming off the bench.

