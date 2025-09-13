“3.5 of my favorite people in the world”: Sophie Cunningham’s sister can’t contain excitement after Fever guard earns Missouri Hall of Fame honor

On Friday, Sophie Cunningham was inducted into the Missouri Athletic Hall of Fame. The Indiana Fever star was one of three other names honored for their outstanding contributions to Missouri athletics. Cunningham's older sister, Lindsey Cunningham, beamed with pride as her sister got the top athletic honor at home. Excited with her sister being honored, she reposted an Instagram post from the Fever social media handle on her Instagram Story. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe particular picture on her IG Story from the slide featured her mother, Paula, who sat beside the Fever player, and her father Jim Cunningham, who sat behind her. Behind Cunningham, on her left, was Lindsey's husband, Ryan, whose half face was visible in the picture. Lindsey Cunningham captioned the post with a wholesome reaction. &quot;3.5 of my favorite people in the world! 🥰,&quot; she wrote. [Credit: IG/@linds_cham]Both Lindsey and Sophie Cunningham played for the University of Missouri. While Lindsey was a freshman in the 2013-14 season, Cunningham joined the Missouri Tigers in the 2015-16 season. Both sisters played two seasons together. In four years, Lindsey Cunningham averaged 4.3 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists and shot 40.6% from the 3-point line. Sophie Cunningham had a better career with the Tigers, averaging 17.0 points, 3.0 assists and 5.4 rebounds per game in four years. Cunningham, who was also a great 3-point shooter, shot over 50% from the field. Sophie Cunningham has a humble response to Missouri HoF inductionFriday's special event at Springfield was one of the best days of Sophie Cunningham's professional career. But, being inducted into the HoF was also the time that Cunningham had the opportunity to give due credit to important people in her life, who helped her reach the top. More importantly, they were all present to witness the big moment.On Saturday, Fever IG handle posted a video of Cunningham rocking a pair of mesh pants and an oversized blazer. Humbled by the honor, the WNBA star left a heartfelt message after the HoF induction. &quot;You know, it was a special night to be back home in my hometown. My whole family and all my friends were here and so, I did get inducted to the Hall of Fame. But I promise you that this is an award for all of them to get me to where I'm at,&quot; Cunningham said.&quot;I'm so honored and blessed for the platform that I have, but it's nice to be home.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostUnfortunately, Sophie Cunningham had to exit the 2025 season last month with an MCL tear. She is currently rehabbing from the knee surgery.