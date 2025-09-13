Sophie Cunningham humbles herself in heartfelt tribute after Mizzou HOF honors

By Nandjee Ranjan
Modified Sep 13, 2025 19:26 GMT
Indiana Fever v Los Angeles Sparks - Source: Getty
Sophie Cunningham reacted after Mizzou HOF honors [Picture Credit: Getty]

Before she entered the WNBA, it was Missouri that imparted Sophie Cunningham with the grit and competitive attitude that have become a big part of her game. Years later, on Friday, Cunningham was inducted into the Missouri Athletics Hall of Fame.

Ad

A day after her induction, the Indiana Fever posted a video of their injured star player pouring her heart out after the event in Springfield. Rocking an oversized black blazer, the WNBA star credited her success to her friends and family.

"You know, it was a special night to be back home in my hometown. My whole family and all my friends were here and so, I did get inducted to the Hall of Fame. But I promise you that this is an award for all of them to get me to where I'm at," Cunningham said.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I'm so honored and blessed for the platform that I have, but it's nice to be home."
Ad

Sophie Cunningham was one of the big names to be honored at the event. Mike Alden, who served as the Director of Athletics for Mizzou for 17 years, former Missouri Volleyball player Alyssa Munlyn and former NBA player Kareem Rush were also inducted into the Missouri Athletics Hall of Fame.

In four seasons, Cunningham played 129 games with the University of Missouri. She averaged 17.0 points, 3.0 assists and 5.4 rebounds per game, and shot over 50% from the field. The Fever star was also one of the best 3-point shooters in the program.

Ad

Sophie Cunningham reveals the background story of viral Indiana Fever picture

Last week, a team picture from the Indiana Fever went viral on social media. The picture featured Sophie Cunningham, Caitlin Clark, Aari McDonald, Chloe Bibby and Sydney Colson, all of whom were ruled out of the season with injuries.

Cunningham and Colson were on crutches, and McDonald was on a roller bike.

Ad
Ad

The photoshoot amused a lot of fans, resulting in hilarious reactions online. On her "Show Me Something" podcast, Cunningham revealed that it was her idea to take a picture with all the injured players in one frame.

It was hilarious," Cunningham told West Wilson on their podcast...I'm...like, 'you know those war pictures from WW I or WW II, that's exactly what it was like."
Ad
"They all hated me because … I was like, 'guys, we have to get a pic like this, this season, and we are going to want this.’ So I made them all come back and we took it and it was cute. [Timestamp: 14:05]
youtube-cover

Last month, Sophie Cunningham was ruled out of the 2025 WNBA season with an MCL tear. Since then, she has been rehabbing her injury after undergoing surgery.

About the author
Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan

Twitter icon

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Nandjee Ranjan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications