"Who is this legend?": Sophie Cunningham wants to honor amputee Mizzou fan who gave up shot at $25,000 to troll Kansas

Sophie Cunningham, a Missouri resident and Missouri Tigers alumna, was hyped up after a hardcore Missouri fan chose to troll the Kansas Jayhawks instead of taking a shot to potentially win $25,000 on Saturday. The incident occurred on Saturday, during a break when the Tigers faced the Jayhawks at Faurot Field, Missouri.The fan in question was an absolute evidence of the fierce rivalry between the two schools for over two decades now, and is now officially known as the Border War. The video showed a fan stepping on the field, lifting his T-shirt to show the &quot;F U&quot; text painted on his stomach.Just when the fan was about to take the 45-yard field goal kick, he switched direction. He then kicked the ball towards the Kansas team on the sideline and lifted his T-shirt, facing them. The message was delivered, and the fan returned to his seat.It was hard for any Missouri fan to love the gutsy act from the fan. Being a part of the Missouri Tigers, it was hard for Sophie Cunningham to keep her excitement sealed. She took to her social media to hail the fans with a special message.&quot;Who is this legend? need to get him a signed jersey ASAP,&quot; Cunningham tweeted.Sophie Cunningham played four years with the Missouri Tigers. She started all 129 games for the Tigers, and averaged 17.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steals per game. In 2016, Cunningham was the SEC Freshman of the Year.Sophie Cunningham hilariously reacts to viral Indiana Fever postAt this point in the season, it seems like the Indiana Fever have also embraced the unfortunate season. The injury-plagued season has hit them the worst when they were expecting to have one of their best season.On Saturday, the Fever posted a hilarious video on X, featuring Sydney Colson, Chloe Bibby, Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham and Aari McDonald, all five players ruled out of the season with injuries. While Colson and Cunningham were on crutches, McDonald was on her roller.As they posed together, perhaps as a picture-perfect image of injured players, Caitlin Clark hilariously suggested they pose with thumbs up.After the video went viral on social media, Sophie Cunningham reacted to the post with a hilarious comment.&quot;A sick joke,&quot; Cunningham wrote on X.After Colson and McDonald, Cunningham became the third player to be ruled out of the season with an MCL tear. Shortly after Chloe Bibby was sidelined due to a knee injury, Clark also announced that she won't be returning this season and treat her groin injury.