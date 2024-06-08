"$5 a ticket vs 5k a ticket" - NBA fans react to Caitlin Clark's game outselling Finals' tickets

The Caitlin Clark impact on the WNBA is still in full effect. The Indiana Fever rookie keeps drawing a lot of attention to her games not only on TV but in arenas across the U.S.

On Friday night, Clark and the Fever visited the Washington Mystics at Capital One Arena, the same venue the NBA's Washington Wizards use for their games. Clutch Points shared a graphic showing the difference between this match and Game 1 of the 2024 NBA Finals, with more people going to see Clark than the Celtics vs Mavericks duel.

The Fever vs. Mystics game gathered 20,333 fans while the first game of the Finals got 19,156 people in attendance.

Many fans had something to say about this, with some noting that the price difference should have played a role in the people who went to each of these events.

"$5 a ticket vs 5k a ticket 💀," one fan wrote.

"Average ticket price last night was $57. Try again," another fan said.

"To be fair the tickets to the NBA game were outrageous," somebody noted.

Somebody credited the Caitlin Clark impact for these numbers.

Others noted that the capacity played a role in this situation, too.

All these fans made solid points, but truth be told, it's hard to ignore all the attention Caitlin Clark has drawn to herself and her team since she made it to the WNBA in April.

Fans are paying attention to them and even before Friday night's game, the impact she's making was notorious.

Caitlin Clark, Fever recorded seven games with 17,000 fans in attendance before Friday's game

Before this match, Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever had already made history this season. The team became the third in WNBA history, joining the 2001 New York Liberty and 2002 Washington Mystics, to play at least seven games with over 17,000 fans in attendance.

Even though she's still a rookie, Caitlin Clark is making a lot of noise in her first season in the league. The game against the Mystics should be added to this list and the most interesting part is that we're not even a full month into this season.