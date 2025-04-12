5 WNBA rookies who made seamless adjustments to the league 

Transitioning from collegiate basketball to the WNBA could be more difficult than the NBA, a conversation that dominated the better half of the 2024 WNBA season. Despite the hype around her, Caitlin Clark struggled with the physicality of the league until the Olympic break.

While Caitlin Clark, arguably the most hyped rookie in the league's history, struggled in her rookie year, some greats have made a seamless adjustment in their rookie year.

Ahead of the 2025 WNBA Draft on Monday, April 14, below is the list of the top five rookies who showed little to no struggle in adjusting to WNBA basketball after college.

5 WNBA rookies had seamless adjustment to the league

#5 Seimone Augustus

Seimone Augustus is one of the greatest players to ever step on the basketball floor. After averaging 22.7 points in her final year with LSU, Augustus was drafted first overall by the Minnesota Lynx in 2006.

She transitioned seamlessly, keeping her scoring average almost intact. Augustus played all 34 games in her rookie year as a starter and averaged 21.9 points per game (the second-highest in history). The Hall of Famer is also one of the few rookies with an All-Star selection.

#4 Maya Moore

Maya Moore came to the WNBA, dominated, and left to serve another purpose in her life. After dominating college basketball with the UConn Huskies, Moore entered the league with big expectations and she embraced it as gracefully as anyone could.

Although she averaged just 13.2 points in her rookie regular season, she elevated her game in the postseason. Moore averaged 13.8 points per game while shooting 45.8% from the field and 40.0% from the 3-point line in the playoffs, leading the Minnesota Lynx to the title.

Maya Moore was as flawless and smooth an offensive player as women's basketball has ever seen. From beautiful jumpers to fadeaway, Moore was exceptional in her scoring.

#3 A'ja Wilson

A'ja Wilson's highest scoring average in her first five years came in her rookie season. She averaged 20.7 points per game, won the ROTY award, made the All-Star selection, and finished seventh in the MVP votes.

She also averaged 8.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.7 blocks per game. In her third season, Wilson had already won her first MVP award.

#2 Elena Delle Donne

Elena Delle Donne was drafted in 2013 from the Delaware Blue Hens. She was part of one of the most hyped-up rookie classes in WNBA history. The Chicago Sky drafted her second overall in the 2013 draft.

Donne averaged 18.1 points per game, shooting 42.6% from the field and 43.8% from the 3-point line. She also averaged 5.6 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game. Elena Delle Donne made the All-Star selection and won the Rookie of the Year award.

#1 Candace Parker

Candace Parker is the greatest rookie in WNBA history. She is the only WNBA player to win the Rookie of the Year and the MVP award in the same season after being drafted by the LA Sparks in 2008.

In her first WNBA game, Parker's stat line highlighted her seamless transition to the pros as she had 34 points, 12 rebounds, eight assists, two steals and a block.

