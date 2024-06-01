"A great start to my bday weekend!": Steph Curry's mother Sonya Curry enjoys 'spa day' with daughter and Cameron Brink

Cameron Brink and Sydel Curry had a special 'spa day' with Sonya Curry, the mother of Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry. Sonya took to Instagram to share stories of spending some quality time with her daughter and Brink as the trio were seen clicking selfies.

Sonya was in a green swimsuit, while the Sparks forward went all black with hers. Sydel, meanwhile, had a white swimsuit with fruit prints. Sonya kept the caption simple:

"A great start to my bday weekend"

It comes on the back of Sonya showing her support for her god-daughter Brink after she made her debut for the Sparks this 2024 WNBA season. The small forward from Stanford was selected as the second pick of the 2024 WNBA draft.

Cameron Brink talks about Sonya Curry's influence on her basketball journey

Cameron Brink credited her success to her godmother Sonya Curry, who helped her off the court with her constant support. Speaking to Paul George on 'Podcast P with Paul George', Brink said:

“I grew up with the Curry’s because my mom was roommates with Sonya Curry, my godmother. Of course, I always grew up around basketball. I wanted to be different, I wanted to be artistic, but then I was like maybe volleyball.

"Then, I started playing basketball because one of the first camps I went to was Dell Curry’s boys’ camp. I’m looking at my mom I’m like, ‘You started it for me.’ But, it was really Sonya forcing me to go."

On the season front, Brink has cemented herself as one of the key pieces in the rebuilding Sparks outfit.

She's averaging 9.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists in seven games. As a starter, the forward has garnered good reviews for her hustle and energy on both ends of the floor.

Her positioning and on-ball defense have made it difficult for teams with pace to get past her, and that has been the biggest pluses in her WNBA rookie campaign.

Up next, Cameron Brink and the 2-5 Sparks hit the road for an away game against the Phoenix Mercury before hosting the Minnesota Lynx at home.