“A’ja Storm”: WNBA fans awestruck as A'Ja Wilson gets silver hairdo matching Aces rebranding

The Las Vegas Aces are gearing up to defend their WNBA championship and aim for their third consecutive title. During media day, A'Ja Wilson debuted a new hair color, dyed in a grayish-white shade. This caused quite a stir on social media, with basketball fans likening her to a popular X-Men character.

The Las Vegas Aces did away with their red color for this season and came in with silver and black uniforms. In line with this, A'Ja Wilson expressed her creativity by dyeing her hair gray and white.

The media day photos and videos are coming out and with the popularity of the animated television series 'X-Men 97,' many are comparing Wilson to the weather-controlling mutant Storm.

"Ok A'Ja Storm," comments Reva Nadal with a GIF.

Referencing the animated series, another fan posted a GIF with Sentinels saying "Omega Level Threat Detected."

Men are also commenting on Wilson getting a new hair color and, of course, wooing her like she is their girlfriend.

"A’ja please just come home!! It doesn’t have to be like this, I said im sorry! I love you babygirl," said one fan.

"I can be ur emotional support n**** that’s all I’m saying," another fan said.

"Dinner will be ready when you got home and bath water ready," one fan said King.

Why did A'Ja Wilson change her hair color?

The new look of A'Ja Wilson has gone viral on social media. When asked why the five-time WNBA All-Star had to make a change of hair color, she revealed that it was due to the team's new colors.

"So when we found out that- obviously, the Aces, we lost the red a little bit, and we went back to silver and black, I said, why not do platinum silver hair? That's what's it all about-- rebranding," said A'Ja Wilson to Fox News.

The Las Vegas Aces are part of the four-game opening day of the WNBA on May 14. They will be up against the Phoenix Mercury at the Michelob Ultra Arena. The live television broadcast begins at 10:00 pm Eastern Time.