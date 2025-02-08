A'ja Wilson goes eagle-eyed over Druski’s NBA All-Star workout post with 4-word response

A'ja Wilson takes pride in being one of the faces of the WNBA. She takes pride in her team, the Las Vegas Aces, who drafted her, and perhaps that's why she has her eyes everywhere when it comes to Aces team shorts.

She found actor and comedian Druski wearing her team shorts while practicing. The two-time WNBA champion reposted a picture of Druski practicing in Aces shorts and an All-Star jersey for the All-Star Celebrity Game.

"I spy @lvaces shorts 👀," Wilson wrote.

A'ja Wilson IG story [Credit: IG/@aja22wilson]

Druski is among the big names participating in the All-Star Celebrity Game being held in San Fransisco on Feb. 14. Druski will be joined by other stars like rapper 2 Chainz, former MLB star Barry Bonds, Khaby Lame and social media influencer Kai Cenat.

Trending

A'ja Wilson reveals her fear when her college coach, Dawn Staley, wore her first signature shoe

A'ja Wilson and Nike released her first signature shoe, A'One, earlier this week. While the shoe received excellent reviews, Wilson felt anxious when her former USC coach, Dawn Staley, wore it for the first time. To Wilson's relief, Staley approved the Aces star's first signature shoe from Nike.

On Wednesday, Staley gave her first impression of Nike A'One, and as usual, Staley was brutally honest with her review. During the practice hours of the USC Gamecocks, Matt Dowell asked the coach about the shoe. Staley hilariously said that she likes comfort and not basketball shoes. But she said that the A'One felt comfortable to her and she could wear them anywhere.

"Comfortable! I don't like basketball shoes," she said. "I like comfort at my age. And I actually can wear them. I can wear them anywhere & feel like I don't need to take them off."

However, Staley added that she doesn't like pink and was hoping that Nike would release it in different colors.

Wilson reposted the video on X (formerly Twitter) and said that watching her former coach wearing her first signature shoe made her nervous.

"Coach wearing my shoe made me nervous cause she’s someone who will be OD honest with me and if she didn’t like them she would pull me aside and let me know so this stamp of approval is top tier 😂✨🩷"

Expand Tweet

A'ja Wilson's Nike A'One has already been well-received in the market. The adult unisex sizes are priced at $110 and the kids sizes at $90.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback