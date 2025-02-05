NBA All-Star Celebrity Game 2025: All celebrities participating, coaches, key details of event & more

The NBA All-Star Celebrity Game is one of the highly anticipated events of the All-Star Weekend. Celebrities from various industries play basketball on an NBA court for one night only. These celebrities feature stars from Hollywood, the music industry, WNBA players, and many more.

Last year, football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe and prominent sports analyst Stephen A. Smith were named the two head coaches of the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game. It was Sharpe's team who came out victorious with a 100-91 finish.

NFL's Micah Parsons won the All-Star Celebrity Game MVP award after putting up a huge double-double performance with 37 points and 16 rebounds.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Given the competitive nature of last year's event, it'll interesting to see if the new coaches and set of players can live up to the previous bunch. With that being said, here's everything fans need to know about the upcoming 2025 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game.

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

NBA All-Star Celebrity Game 2025 Details

The 2025 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game is set to take place on Valentine's Day, February 14. Fans can catch the game at 7 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on TV live on ESPN.

For those interested in attending the event, the game will be held at the Oakland Arena in Oakland, California.

For this year's event, both celebrity teams will have two coaches. One team will be coached by Barry Bonds and 2 Chainz, while the other will have Jerry Rice and Khaby Lame.

Here's the full list of celebrity players for each team:

Team Bonds and 2 Chainz

Kai Cenat

Noah Kahan

Pablo Schreiber

Masai Russell

Dylan Wang

Baron Davis

Allisha Gray

Danny Ramirez

Mickey Guyton

Tucker Halpern

Rome Flynn

Team Rice and Lame

Druski

Shaboozey

Chris Brickley

Walker Hayes

Oliver Stark

Matt Barnes

Kayla Thornton

Shelby McEwen

Bayley

AP Dhillon

Terrell Owens

The top names to look out for in the event are Kai Cenat and Bayley. Kai Centat is currently one of the biggest streamers in the world, racking up 16.2 million followers on Twitch. As for Bayley, she's one of the biggest WWE Superstars today. She already has a Hall of Fame resume being the first woman to be a Grand Slam Champion. She's a three-time world champion and two-time tag team champion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback