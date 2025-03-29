A'ja Wilson sends 5-word shoutout to Coco Jones as R&B singer drops new song 'You'

A'ja Wilson sent a shoutout to R&B singer Coco Jones after she dropped her latest song, "You." Hyped up with her South Carolina hometown singer's new song, the Las Vegas Aces star took to her social media to give her reaction.

Ad

On Friday, Wilson posted a screenshot of the song playing on her phone on her Instagram story and reacted with a verse from the song.

"E'YEA 'know that I'm down ...' @cocojones," she captioned the story.

[Credit: IG/@aja22wilson]

Apart from her obvious admiration for Jones' talent and their Columbia connection, it's hard for anyone to not fall in love with Jones' latest. The song overflows with soulful lines.

Ad

Trending

"You like my drink in the Sahara/You showed me things I never saw and/You know what, you real life/Gave me my heart and then taught me to love again," Jones verses at point.

Wilson found the love of her life in Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo, and if the verses make sense to anyone, Wilson is certainly one of them.

Ad

Moreover, Jones has been feeding her fans with sweet anticipation ahead of the release of her debut album, "Why Not More." The album is set to drop on Apr. 25.

Candace Parker and others react to A'ja Wilson's practice with teammate Jewell Loyd

A'ja Wilson has had a busy offseason schedule, highlighted by her USC jersey retirement and the release of her first Nike signature shoe. While the Las Vegas Aces star has been touring cities as a part of her "Pre-heat" tour, working on her craft has been her top priority.

Ad

Earlier this week, Wilson posted a series of pictures from her practice in Miami, in her Nike A'One. She was joined by her new teammate Jewell Loyd.

"Pick ya poison," she captioned the post.

Ad

The post received comments from the basketball community, including WNBA legend Candace Parker and Wilson's teammates.

Wilson's Aces teammate, Jackie Young, reacted to the post by posting a fire emoji in the comment section. Meanwhile, Loyd, Wilson's partner in crime during the practice, commented with a dinner platter emoji.

However, unlike everyone else, Parker had fixed her attention somewhere else. She hilariously told Wilson that she wanted to borrow her Gucci bag.

Ad

"Let me borrow your Gucci bag," Parker wrote in the comments.

Comments on Wilson's post

Jewell Loyd joined the Aces in January in a three-team trade. The two-time WNBA champion spent 10 years of her professional basketball career with the Seattle Storm.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback