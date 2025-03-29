Draymond Green shouts out Candace Parker while predicting $85 million franchise to retire her jersey next

WNBA legend Candace Parker is set to have her jersey retired by the LA Sparks later this year. On Thursday, the WNBA team announced that the franchise will hang Parker's #3 jersey in the rafters. On Friday, NBA star Draymond Green gave Parker a shout-out on his podcast.

While wrapping up the latest episode of his podcast "The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis," Green hinted at the Sparks' major announcment. He also added that he expected the Chicago Sky, Parker's hometown team, to retire her jersey as well.

"Shoutout to the legend Candace Parker," Green said. "She will be getting her jersey retired by the Los Angeles Sparks this year. I think that's incredible. I then look forward to the Chicago Sky retire her jersey after she brought a championship to her hometown. So shoutout to CP." [Timestamp 58:30]

Parker boasts one of the most decorated careers in basketball history. Remarkably, she remains the only WNBA player to win an MVP and the Rookie of the Year award in the same season.

After being drafted at No. 1 overall in 2008, Parker spent 13 seasons with the Sparks and won her first title and the WNBA Finals MVP with the team in 2016. After signing with Sky in 2021, Parker won her second title and eventually won her third title with the Las Vegas Aces in 2023.

The former Tennessee power forward is a two-time league MVP, a seven-time All-Star, and made All-WNBA First Team selections seven times in her career. She is also a three-time WNBA rebounding leader, a two-time WNBA blocks leader and won the Defensive Player of the Year award in 2020.

Unfortunately, Candace Parker dealt with injuries in the later part of her career, which led her to retire from the game.

Basketball world reacts to LA Sparks announcing Candace Parker's jersey retirement

The basketball community reacted to Candace Parker's jersey retirement announcement by the LA Sparks on Thursday. Excited for the special day on June 29 later this year, prominent figures sent a shoutout to the WNBA legend.

Las Vegas Aces star Chelsea Gray sent a shoutout to Parker through her Instagram Story.

"Hell yea!! @candaceparker," Gray wrote in the caption.

"❤️pointgawdddd," Parker also replied.

[Credit: IG/@candaceparker]

Three-time WNBA champion and 2023 Sixth Player of the Year Alysha Clark also congratulated Parker, and the WNBA legend also reacted.

"Up in the rafters like you should be! Cangrats Can 🫶🏾🔥👵🏽," Clark posted.

"Thanx Lysh," Parker reacted.

[Credit: IG/@candaceparker]

Alex Rodriguez, the MLB legend, also joined in congratulating the WNBA legend.

"Congrats @candaceparker !!," he posted in his Instagram Story.

Parker reacted with a series of heart and 'love you' emojis.

[Credit: IG/@candaceparker]

Before Candace Parker, only two Sparks legends had their jerseys retired: Lisa Leslie's No. 9 and Penny Toler's No. 11. Parker now joins this elite group, cementing her legacy within the franchise.

