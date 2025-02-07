A'ja Wilson snubs Patrick Mahomes & Co for $255,000,000 Eagles star in stunning Super Bowl prediction citing 1 reason

Las Vegas Aces superstar A'ja Wilson has shared her Super Bowl LIX prediction. The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will clash in the big game for the second time in the past three years and the former want to take revenge after losing Super Bowl LVII 38-35 at State Farm Stadium in Arizona.

During a Friday interview with SportsCenter, Wilson was asked about her prediction for this game. The two-time WNBA champion sided with the Eagles, mentioning her ties with Jalen Hurts as a major reason to root for him but refusing to dismiss that Patrick Mahomes and Co. making history would be great to watch too.

"Jalen Hurts, he's a Klutch kid, he's a Klutch client. So, I got to go with the Eagles, because I feel like it's just that type of bond that we have. But to see Patrick Mahomes make history, obviously it would be great as well. I gotta go with the Eagles," Wilson said.

Klutch Sports negotiated a five-year, $255,000,000 million deal for Hurts, which included a $23,294,000 signing bonus, $179,399,000 guaranteed, and an annual salary of $51,000,000. After leading the Philadelphia Eagles to the No. 2 seed in the NFC in the 2024 NFL season, Hurts is keen to take the final step and win the championship against the back-to-back defending champions.

The Eagles come from dominating the Washington Commanders 55-23 in the championship game, with Hurts scoring three rushing touchdowns. The challenge is bigger now but Philly has a big chance to dethrone the champions.

As for A'ja Wilson, she's preparing for a new WNBA season with the Aces, who have lost several veterans in recent days.

A'ja Wilson's Aces lost multiple veterans in free agency

After a disappointing exit in the second round of the 2024 WNBA season, A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces knew they needed to make some changes to have a better chance to compete for another championship.

That said, not many people expected them to see multiple veterans go in free agency. Starting with rookie Kate Martin, who was selected by the Golden State Valkyries in December's expansion draft, star guard Kelsey Plum was traded to the LA Sparks in a three-team transaction.

Sydney Colson joined the Indiana Fever as a free agent and Alysha Clark returned to the Seattle Storm this week. The Aces paired Jewell Loyd with A'ja Wilson and Chelsea Gray, but that doesn't seem to be enough in 2025.

