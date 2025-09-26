"A lot of racist comments": Bria Hartley breaks silence on hatred over seemingly smirking at Sophie Cunningham's injury

Sophie Cunningham isn’t playing for the Indiana Fever in the ongoing WNBA playoffs due to the season-ending injury she suffered last month. During Indiana’s Aug. 17 game against the Connecticut Sun, Cunningham went down clutching her right leg after Bria Hartley unintentionally rammed into the Fever guard while attempting to make a play on offense.Cunningham suffered a right MCL tear and Hartley caught the ire of Fever fans on social media. One particular image from the collision went viral, showing the Sun player smiling at Cunningham. Hartley recently opened up about the vile hatred she received after that incident, how she dealt with it and also put things in perspective on her viral image.&quot;I didn’t even realize that I hit Sophie in the moment,&quot; Hartley stated. &quot;I was thinking it was Kelsey Mitchell and then, when I got back up, I saw she was down. After that, though, there was a lot of messages. You know how fans are. It was a lot of racist comments. There was also like I was smiling. I was like that was a grimace because I just fell to the ground.&quot;People are going to have their narratives. People are going to say what they want. But you see it all. It’s hard not to see it, to be honest, when it’s flooding all of my posts… There was a point where I turned off my comments.&quot;Bria Hartley also confirmed that she reached out to Sophie Cunningham after the incident to check in on the Fever guard. She added that the hatred directed toward her only subsided after Cunningham herself clarified that the collision was accidental while speaking on the &quot;Show Me Something&quot; podcast.What happened on the play when Sophie Cunningham got injured?Bria Hartley was guarded by Kelsey Mitchell as she used her strength to drive the ball into the paint. Sophie Cunningham provided support to Mitchell from the weak side, which forced Hartley to pass the ball to Saniya Rivers, who was open in the corner. However, the pass was intercepted by Lexie Hull, sparking a fast break for the Fever in transition.After releasing the ball, Hartley collided with Cunningham, with the Fever guard absorbing most of the impact on her right leg. Cunningham immediately went down, grimacing in pain. The medical staff attended to her before she was helped off the court and taken to the locker room.