  • "A mf dawggg" - Sophie Cunningham hypes Kelsey Mitchell's MVP bid as Fever advances to playoffs semis

By Nandjee Ranjan
Modified Sep 19, 2025 21:55 GMT
Indiana Fever v Dallas Wings - Source: Getty
Sophie Cunningham led the Kelsey Mitchell hyped team after she was announced as one of the finalists for the MVP award. Mitchell, who has had an MVP-caliber season, led the Indiana Fever from the front when almost all of the Fever's crucial players were ruled out of the season with injuries.

Mitchell has been the best scorer for the Fever in the last few seasons. However, the way she has stepped up her offense when the Fever needed her the most has truly given a perspective of her elite game. Mitchell was named one of the finalists among Napheesa Collier, A'ja Wilson, Alyssa Thomas and Allisha Gray.

When Fever social media hyped up their player with a shoutout post on Instagram, Sophie Cunningham joined thousands of fans.

"a mf dawggggg 🔥," Cunningham wrote in the comments.
Cunningham&#039;s comment
The Indiana Fever is not the best team in the WNBA playoffs, but they have defied odds to book their berth in the semifinals round of the WNBA playoffs, and Kelsey Mitchell has been the difference. The Fever won the first round series against the Atlanta Dream by 3-1. They are set to face the Las Vegas Aces in the 5-game series.

In 44 games this season, Kelsey Mitchell averaged 20.2 points, 1.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. She shot 45.6% from the field, including 39.4% from the 3-point line.

Sophie Cunningham shows off her skills after hilarious Caitlin Clark comment

Earlier this week, Caitlin Clark announced that she had decided to learn new skills while rehabbing from her groin injury. Sophie Cunningham posted the video of Clark showing off her newly learnt juggling skills, before she hilariously poked fun at Cunningham and Sydney Colson.

"Day one of learning a new skill at rehab," Clark said. "Today, we will be learning juggling. Syd [Sydney Colson] knows how to juggle. Sophie claims she knows how to juggle, [but] we're not really sure."

Cunningham and Clark exchanged banter before the latter showed off her juggling.

On Friday, Cunningham posted a video on her Instagram Story. The Fever star showed off her juggling skills with multiple colorful balls and put an end to speculations about her skills. Cunningham captioned the post with a blunt message.

"How do you know how to do that? me: cause I'm not an idiot," Cunningham wrote in the caption.
[Credit: IG/@sophie_cham]
While Sophie Cunningham and Caitlin Clark continue to rehab, the Indiana Fever has exceeded expectations this season. Even without their top players, the Fever secured a playoff berth and even booked their place in the semifinals round of the WNBA playoffs.

About the author
Nandjee Ranjan

Twitter icon

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

Edited by Nandjee Ranjan
