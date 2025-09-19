"A mf dawggg" - Sophie Cunningham hypes Kelsey Mitchell's MVP bid as Fever advances to playoffs semis

Sophie Cunningham led the Kelsey Mitchell hyped team after she was announced as one of the finalists for the MVP award. Mitchell, who has had an MVP-caliber season, led the Indiana Fever from the front when almost all of the Fever's crucial players were ruled out of the season with injuries. Mitchell has been the best scorer for the Fever in the last few seasons. However, the way she has stepped up her offense when the Fever needed her the most has truly given a perspective of her elite game. Mitchell was named one of the finalists among Napheesa Collier, A'ja Wilson, Alyssa Thomas and Allisha Gray. When Fever social media hyped up their player with a shoutout post on Instagram, Sophie Cunningham joined thousands of fans. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post&quot;a mf dawggggg 🔥,&quot; Cunningham wrote in the comments.Cunningham's commentThe Indiana Fever is not the best team in the WNBA playoffs, but they have defied odds to book their berth in the semifinals round of the WNBA playoffs, and Kelsey Mitchell has been the difference. The Fever won the first round series against the Atlanta Dream by 3-1. They are set to face the Las Vegas Aces in the 5-game series. In 44 games this season, Kelsey Mitchell averaged 20.2 points, 1.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. She shot 45.6% from the field, including 39.4% from the 3-point line.Sophie Cunningham shows off her skills after hilarious Caitlin Clark commentEarlier this week, Caitlin Clark announced that she had decided to learn new skills while rehabbing from her groin injury. Sophie Cunningham posted the video of Clark showing off her newly learnt juggling skills, before she hilariously poked fun at Cunningham and Sydney Colson.&quot;Day one of learning a new skill at rehab,&quot; Clark said. &quot;Today, we will be learning juggling. Syd [Sydney Colson] knows how to juggle. Sophie claims she knows how to juggle, [but] we're not really sure.&quot;Cunningham and Clark exchanged banter before the latter showed off her juggling. On Friday, Cunningham posted a video on her Instagram Story. The Fever star showed off her juggling skills with multiple colorful balls and put an end to speculations about her skills. Cunningham captioned the post with a blunt message.&quot;How do you know how to do that? me: cause I'm not an idiot,&quot; Cunningham wrote in the caption.[Credit: IG/@sophie_cham]While Sophie Cunningham and Caitlin Clark continue to rehab, the Indiana Fever has exceeded expectations this season. Even without their top players, the Fever secured a playoff berth and even booked their place in the semifinals round of the WNBA playoffs.