"I'm not an idiot": Sophie Cunningham bluntly shuts down inquiry after showing off her physical skill during rehab

Sophie Cunningham is currently undergoing rehabilitation for the right knee injury she sustained during the regular season. The rehab process has been a challenging one for the former Phoenix Mercury guard, but she has found different ways to keep herself entertained during the grueling process.On Wednesday, Cunningham uploaded a video on Instagram where she flaunted her juggling skills. Along with showcasing her physical ability, the Fever's 3-and-D specialist also penned a blunt caption for those who dared to ask where she picked up the art of juggling.&quot;How do you know how to do that? me: cause I'm not an idiot,&quot; Cunningham wrote.Credit: Sophie Cunningham/Instagram)Sophie Cunningham last suited up for the Indiana Fever during their overtime victory against the Connecticut Sun on Aug. 17. She went down with a right knee injury in that game and was forced to undergo surgery, which brought an end to her first season with the Eastern Conference franchise.In one of the episodes of her &quot;Show Me Something&quot; podcast, the Fever guard provided an update on her status and revealed her expected return timeline. Cunningham confidently stated that she is a quick healer and doctors have set a four-month timetable for her to return to the court.Sophie Cunningham speaks on struggles of rehabSophie Cunningham recently shared an Instagram story in which she vented about the struggles of rehabilitation. The Indiana Fever guard posted a picture of herself lying in bed and penned an unmissable caption as she sent her good wishes to the Fever squad for their Game 1 battle against the Atlanta Dream.&quot;Rehab will be the death of me. Go fever girlies tho,&quot; Cunningham posted.Cunningham was in the building when the Fever recorded a thumping 77-60 win against the Dream in Game 2 to stay alive in the series. The former Phoenix Mercury guard was hyped on the sidelines, watching her teammates put on a clinical performance on the court.