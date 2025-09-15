  • home icon
"Took me 5 min" - Caitlin Clark brags about quickly mastering special skill during rehab with Sophie Cunningham

By Nandjee Ranjan
Modified Sep 15, 2025 21:01 GMT
AT&amp;T WNBA All-Star 2025 - Kia WNBA Skills Challenge And WNBA STARRY 3-Point Contest - Source: Getty
Caitlin Clark showed off her newly learned skill while rehabbing with Sophie Cunningham and Sydney Colson [Picture Credit: Getty]

Caitlin Clark has been in rehab for two months now. She just announced that she would use her rehab to learn new skills. In a video posted by her teammate Sophie Cunningham, Clark showed off her newly learned juggling skills and claimed that she learnt it in just 5 minutes.

The video posted by Cunningham on her Instagram Story, before the Indiana Fever superstar showed off her new skill, Cunningham and she exchanged banter.

"Day one of learning a new skill at rehab," Clark said. "Today, we will be learning juggling. Syd [Sydney Colson] knows how to juggle. Sophie claims she knows how to juggle, [but] we're not really sure."
also-read-trending Trending
"I do know how to juggle!" Cunningham said as she recorded her teammate.
"I cannot juggle. It's one of the very few things I cannot do," Clark claimed as Cunningham impatiently waited and asked her to start juggling.
When Clark said that Colson had given her "some pointers," the veteran hilariously told her not to put it on her.

On her first try, Caitlin Clark failed big time, and all three colorful balls fell on the floor.

"Stupid. Just so stupid! Get your ball" Cunningham said with a big laugh.

With every try, Clark's juggling time increased, drawing cheers from both her teammates.

"when they leave us by ourselves during the hab. @sydicolson x @caitlinclark22," Cunningham wrote in the caption.
Caitlin Clark late reposted the post on her IG Story with the big claim.

"Took me 5 min," she wrote in the caption.
[Credit: IG/@caitlinclark22]
Caitlin Clark drops heartfelt message on teammate's special day

Caitlin Clark celebrated her teammate Lexie Hull's 26th birthday like a true friend. On Saturday, in her IG Story, Clark posted a picture with Hull from the All-Star Weekend. Hull wore an all-black outfit, while Clark wore a brown one-piece dress as they posed together for a picture with a big smile.

Clark captioned the post with a heartfelt message for her teammate.

"Happy birthday Lex 🤍," she wrote in the caption.
[Credit: IG/@caitlinclark22]
In the subsequent IG Story, Clark posted a collage featuring highlight moments with her teammate. One of the pictures in the montage featured Clark posing for a picture with Hull in a hoodie. Another picture showed two teammates sharing a candid moment courtside with Clark in her street clothes.

Clark also attached a picture from last year's golfing during the offseason, and a hilarious picture of herself in a Halloween face mask with Lexie Hull laughing in the background.

"More good mems ahead @lexiehull 🥳," the Fever star captioned the post.
[Credit: IG/@caitlinclark22]
Caitlin Clark and Lexie Hull developed a solid bond with each other in Clark's rookie season last year. They also boned off the court, going on vacations during Olympic break and driving around together during the off-season.

